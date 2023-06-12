Ameritas announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductee

LINCOLN, Neb., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory W. Edwards, of Lawless, Edwards and Warren Wealth Management, is the newest member of the Ameritas Hall of Fame. Edwards will enter the Hall of Fame as a 2023 inductee.

The prestigious Hall of Fame award is the highest honor an Ameritas field partner can achieve. The award recognizes people who, over the course of their careers, exhibited outstanding leadership qualities, a commitment to bettering their community, and significant professional contributions to both the insurance industry and to Ameritas.

"The honor is confirmation that we operate our business the right way," said Edwards. "Since this honor is not based on numbers, but rather voted on by my peers, it makes me proud. It's certainly one of the highlights of my career."

About Gregory W. Edwards

Greg Edwards is a founding partner of Lawless, Edwards & Warren in Boca Raton, Florida. The firm, founded in 1994, provides wealth management services to entrepreneurs and business owners. Edwards is a native Floridian and the youngest of four siblings.

With more than 30 years of experience, Edwards works collaboratively with his clients, engaging them in insightful dialogue and educating them in making important life decisions, setting financial goals and planning for the future. By embracing a model of integrated wealth management, he navigates his clients through the complexities and interrelated areas of personal and corporate finance including investment management, wealth accumulation, cash flow generation, insurance and business and estate planning to create a comprehensive financial plan.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

