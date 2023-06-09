Silver Lake Psychology Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company has announced the acquisition of Silver Lake Psychology (SLP), a mental healthcare provider group, spanning across California, Tennessee, Colorado, and Virginia.

Established in 2016 by Dr. Brandy Engler, PsyD, SLP has positioned itself as a leading private practice in the field. Offering a broad range of specialties in multiple languages, SLP remains committed to inclusivity and multicultural competency. Additionally, SLP encompasses 120 areas of expertise which furthers their mission in effectively addressing the unique needs and preferences of its diverse clientele. SLP's accessibility and market reach has garnered recognition and collaborative care initiatives with health systems and other enterprise level partners.

Engler expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with ARC Health. She stated, "ARC Health believes in provider leadership and supports the quality of care. In an era when venture capital is proliferating in the mental health space, it is important to have a partner that puts providers and patients first."

As SLP expands its reach and solidifies its reputation as a renowned mental health provider group, the partnership with ARC Health reinforces their dedication to accessibility and exceptional care. Emphasizing provider leadership and patient-centric approaches, this collaboration aims to elevate the standards of mental health services and improve the well-being of individuals seeking support.

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, echoed the same sentiment about the partnership. He stated, "This shared commitment to prioritizing the well-being of patients and empowering mental health providers makes the collaboration with ARC Health a natural fit."

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

