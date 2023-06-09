Hisense Keeps Going on Sports Partnership in Euro Market, as New Sales Results Prove Efficacy of Company's Global Sports Marketing Strategy

QINGDAO, China, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, is delighted to announce its official partnership with the Nations League Finals 2023. The sponsorship will be the third time Hisense has been a partner of the finals and comes in the wake of new sales figures that indicate Hisense's comprehensive sports marketing strategy to be succeeding.

The deal with UEFA will mean the giant screens in the stadium are branded with the Hisense logo and will provide Hisense with pitch-side and press conference exposure. The partnership also means the consumer electronics company will be the sponsor of the tournament's Skill of the Day content series, which highlights the most notable moments of individual flair at each game of the Finals.

During the tournament, Hisense will activate a bespoke campaign, 'Way to Glory', which reflects both Hisense's continued progress internationally and the journey that the four finalists will embark on in pursuit of victory in the Finals. Hisense will use the Way to Glory campaign to promote its ULED series TV, Laser TVs, refrigerator range, and air-conditioners.

The Way to Glory campaign and partnership with the UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 comes at a time of considerable international growth for Hisense. From January to April, Hisense experienced a TV sales increase by 71.14% year-on-year, and on washing machines by 63.73% in Europe, which the company attributes largely to its committed and ever-growing involvement in the world of sport.

Building strong relationships with consumers and partners by utilizing sports marketing to its full potential has been a focus of Hisense ever since it first started internationally. Not only does partnering with high-profile global sports properties give Hisense a presence at some of the world's most-watched cultural moments, but it also shows the company's commitment to being a world-class global brand.

Hisense currently has 66 overseas companies and offices, together with a regional sports marketing strategy that also plays an important role in supporting local business development. An important example is the partnership with Inter Milan, in which local fans tend to be particularly passionate. The Italian football club, also referred to as Internazionale or the Nerazzurri, has been a partner of Hisense's since August 2022, and is set to compete in the Champions League Final on Saturday 10th June for the first time in 13 years.

The deal signifies a mutual desire between the club and the company to constantly improve performance, aim for success, and nurture benefits that the two organisations can share with one another. Hisense has brought these three beliefs under one banner with its #alwaysbetter ethos, that accompanies all of Hisense's communications that relate to Inter.

Hisense also presents Chill Fridge Inter Limited Edition which features the club crest and team colours. Last month, Hisense opened a charity auction on eBay for a special version of the mini-fridge that is signed by the Vice President Javier Zanetti, and the proceeds will be donated to UNICEF. With the launch under the slogan I'M CHILL, the product is now available to Inter fans on Amazon and Euronics.

