Pinnacle Fertility Partners With TMRW Life Sciences to Adopt State-of-the-Art Technology for the Safe Management & Storage of Frozen Eggs & Embryos

Pinnacle Fertility to Modernize Specimen Management Across All Network Locations, Reinforcing Commitment to Technology Innovations that Raise the Standard of Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a leading physician-led fertility care network, announced today that it has partnered with TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a fertility technology company, to adopt the world's first and only automated platform for the safe management and storage of their patients' frozen eggs and embryos. The partnership highlights Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that raise the standard of care for their network clinics and the patients they serve.

With TMRW's ground-breaking automated technology platform, Pinnacle Fertility's lab teams are able to digitally identify, track, monitor, and store patients' frozen eggs and embryos with safety, accuracy, efficiency, and transparency. TMRW's platform reduces potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems.

Clinics within the Pinnacle Fertility network will modernize their specimen management and storage practices with TMRW's digital tools, and transfer patient specimens to and from the TMRW BioRepository. The digital upgrade provides unparalleled standardization, visibility, and scalability across the entire Pinnacle Fertility network, and helps reduce the risk of mix-up, error, and loss.

"As a technology-driven company, Pinnacle Fertility is dedicated to providing the best and most innovative solutions for our patients," states Beth Zoneraich, Pinnacle Fertility CEO. "Our partnership with TMRW Life Sciences signifies our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of fertility care. Pinnacle Fertility remains at the forefront of technological advancements, driven by our dedication to compassionate, patient-centric care."

Pinnacle Fertility, a rapidly expanding, physician-directed fertility care platform, supports top-tier, high-performing clinics across the US. The Pinnacle Fertility network is renowned for their innovation, IVF success rates, and dedication to compassionate, patient-centric care.

"TMRW and Pinnacle are both innovative, fast-growing, technology leaders and we're excited for the many shared opportunities that lie ahead in this partnership," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "The future of fertility is tech-enabled, and together we are setting the new standard of care."

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is a patient-first, physician-led fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com .

TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe.

For more information, visit tmrwlifesciences.com.

