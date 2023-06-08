LEADERS TO CONVENE IN QUÉBEC FOR THE CONFERENCE OF MONTREAL

The International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) announces the 29th edition of the Conference of Montreal (June 12–14th 2023), with high-level speakers from government, business and civil society

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Conference of Montreal, one of the largest and most established economic conferences in North America, today unveiled its program for the 2023 edition. This year's event, held under the theme "Thriving in a World in Transition", will feature more than 180 high-level speakers including international delegations and the heads of Ericsson, Moderna, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Franklin Templeton and Rio Tinto.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade for Canada, will take part in a fireside chat to discuss trade, sustainability and resiliency. From his side, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and region of Montreal, will speak on Québec's economic opportunities and initiatives surrounding a greener and more sustainable economy.

The 29th edition of the conference is organized by the IEFA in association with Integra Capital, and will take place at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal. Sessions will cover the role of green finance, the decarbonization of the energy industry, the electrification of mobility, critical minerals, to cyber defence, aerospace innovation and AI.

Quotes

"2023 will go down in history as a critical turning point for the global economy", explained Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "We are witnessing the onset of recession, the extent of which we do not know, and the public and private sectors must work together to minimize its impact. In addition, we have to ensure that this resiliency to future global events encompasses climate change. I am honoured to welcome everyone to the Conference of Montreal as we seek to address these issues together", he added.

"At the Conference of Montreal, I look forward to discussing the ways in which Canada can work across the globe with partners to increase the competitiveness and resilience of our economies, and to secure good, sustainable jobs for our people", expressed The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade for Canada.

"Québec stands out internationally thanks to its green economy. Our hydroelectricity, our efforts to decarbonize our industries and our major investments in strategic sectors are all winning conditions for a successful energy transition and to become the first carbon-neutral state in North America", said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region.

"Major international gatherings are key opportunities for building bridges between economies. I'm delighted to see that the Conference of Montreal is calling on world leaders to reflect on ways to prosper while taking into account the climate emergency, as well as promoting innovation and economic development. These issues are becoming inseparable and require concerted action from all quarters," declared Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The preliminary list of speakers includes:

Boon Chye Loh , CEO, Singapore Exchange (SGX Group)

Matthew Chamberlain , CEO, London Metal Exchange

Jenny Johnson , President and CEO, Franklin Templeton

Börje Ekholm , President and CEO, Ericsson

Jean Paul Chauvet , CEO, Lightspeed

Rich Lesser , Global Chairman, BCG

Geoffrey Roux de Bézieux , President, Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF)

Arvind Raman , Chief Information Security Officer, BlackBerry

Thierry Dassault , Deputy CEO, Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault

Laurent Germain , CEO, Egis

Ivan Vella , Chief Executive, Aluminium, Rio Tinto

Jesse Vincent-Herscovici , CEO, Axelys

Rafaèle Tordjman , CEO, Jeito Capital

Noubar Afeyan , Co-Founder and Chairman, Moderna; Founder and CEO, Flagship Pioneering

Dino Bianco , CEO, Kruger Products

Pierre Fitzgibbon , Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, Québec

Pierre Moscovici , First President, Cour des comptes ( France )

Valérie Plante , Mayor of Montreal

Ion Sterian, CEO, Transgaz

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

The complete program, as well as the list of confirmed speakers, is updated regularly. For further information, please visit the Conference of Montreal's website.

Date: June 12th-14th, 2023 Location: Hôtel Bonaventure, 900 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H5A 1E4 Theme: Thriving in a World in Transition Monday, June 12th — Economy, Finance and Decarbonisation

Tuesday, June 13th — Climate Change, Energy and Infrastructure

Wednesday, June 14th — Innovation, Globalisation and Society

About The Conference of Montreal

Launched in 1994, the Conference of Montreal (CDM) brings together decision makers from all spheres of society to address the most pressing issues of our time. In the past three decades, Conference of Montreal has evolved to become an internationally recognized multi-day event attended by world leaders and decision makers from the worlds of government, business, and academia, who convene to discuss topics ranging from the economy and global leadership to sustainability, energy and innovation. The event's geographic location in the heart of French Canada offers audiences a rare sociopolitical economic insight which spans both a North American and European perspective, while also examining best practice worldwide.

The conference is organized by the IEFA (International Economic Forum of the Americas), which also hosts the Toronto Global Forum, World Strategic Forum (held in Miami), Conference of Paris and IEFA LatAm Forum (held in Buenos Aires).

