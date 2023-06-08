Hilton Los Cabos Announces New Guest Chef Series and Reimagined Elevated Tequileria

The award-winning Los Cabos resort introduces new culinary experiences with renowned guest chefs and new agave library

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhancing the unforgettable culinary journeys offered at the award-winning Hilton Los Cabos , the beachfront resort announces the debut of its Baja Food & Wine Journey , a series of seasonal culinary events that bring together renowned chefs such as James Beard and Top Chef finalists to collaborate with Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez for a culinary adventure like no other. The resort's expanded food and beverage experiences also include the new La Biblioteca space which is home to an extensive collection of agave spirits, including more than 200 varieties for interactive tastings.

"Hilton Los Cabos prides itself on offering bespoke food and beverage experiences that not only celebrate the rich and diverse flavors known to Mexico, but those that reinterpret global traditions for a one-of-a-kind epicurean destination," said Director of Food & Beverage Octavio Munoz. "We're thrilled to be welcoming such a high caliber group of esteemed chefs to join Chef Mauricio, plus our elevated agave experiences, as we embark on this culinary journey together."

BAJA FOOD & WINE JOURNEY

Hilton Los Cabos' 16-year veteran Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez and the resort's culinary team have curated weekend-long tasting experiences with renowned guest chefs to spotlight the best of the region with inspiration intertwined from each of the chef's specialty cuisines complemented by exceptional wines from Mexico's notable Valle de Guadalupe vineyards. The weekend itineraries include a meet-and-greet cocktail reception, an immersion in the new agave offering, La Biblioteca, and seaside soireé and celebration of fine cuisine, and curated culinary-focused programming incorporated throughout. Guests will dine in style overlooking the Pacific, which aside from offering a shimmering backdrop, also serves as the wild source for many of the flavorful dishes. A dazzling display of fireworks will cap the evening.

Guest Chef John Tesar: June 8-10

Today, Hilton Los Cabos welcomes chef and restaurateur John Tesar, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist and former contestant on Top Chef with an influential culinary career spanning four-decades. Chef Tesar is most known for his classically trained approach to seafood and steakhouse cuisine with a gastronomic footprint that spans beyond the Southwest to both coasts and a long-term dry-aging process he has come to perfect. Kicking off the series, John is featuring a five-course tasting menu that highlights flavors from his one Michelin-starred restaurant Knife & Spoon and award-winning Dallas-based restaurant Knife with pairings from the Vinos de la Reina Winery in the Valle de Guadalupe region.

Guest Chef Tiffany Derry: July 2-4

Joining the resort in July is celebrity chef Tiffany Derry of Tiffany Derry Concepts and co-founder of purpose-driven hospitality group TD2, with concepts including Roots Chicken Shack and Roots Southern Table. The former Top Chef contestant, TV personality, and Texas-native will bring the origins of Southern cuisine from her heritage and curate an upscale five-course Fourth of July BBQ celebration alongside Chef Mauricio. The guest chef menu will feature the best of the south's flavors with Mexican flair paired with wines from the Valle de Guadalupe region.

LA BIBILOTECA

In addition to Baja Food & Wine Journey, Hilton Los Cabos continues to build upon its exceptional culinary offerings with the introduction of its new La Biblioteca. Helmed by Tequila Master Ana Martinez, La Bibiloteca is home to an extensive collection of agave spirits, including more than 200 varieties on display. Guests can experience an in-depth exploration, where Ana will showcase agave distillates through a private tasting and discovery of Mexico's most iconic regions known for their distilled spirits and agave plants. Tastings are paired with small bites or guests can work with the culinary team to craft a coursed-menu, all set in an eye-catching space.

A CULINARY OASIS

Hilton Los Cabos is home to six refined culinary concepts that deliver a distinct, multi-sensory experience from fine dining to casual poolside bites. Spotlighting the best of the region with global influence, Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez and his team of culinary artisans have curated an unforgettable epicurean experience - including the award-winning Mediterranean fare from Vela that highlights quintessential traditions from Italy, France and Spain - to Leña where the alchemy of fire and food combine a feast fit for the senses with hearth-roasted vegetables and fresh-caught fish paired with a raw bar and housemade empanadas. Rounding out the food and beverage programming, Talavera offers Cabo's best breakfast buffet and an authentic Mexican feast for dinner, Mio a swim-up sushi bar with handcrafted rolls and ceviches, along with light fare available at Enclave Beach Club.

About Hilton Los Cabos

Situated along one of Los Cabos' only swimmer-friendly beaches, Hilton Los Cabos is a 264-room resort that recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation including 14 brand new Plunge Pool Oceanfront Suites and energetic rum-centric Enclave Beach Club outfitted with cliffside cabanas and sunken fire pits. Helmed by Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez, Hilton Los Cabos is home to six refined culinary concepts including the award-winning Vela featuring Mediterranean fare, as well as woodfired bites at Leña, scratch-made ingredients at Talavera and swim-up sushi bar, Mio. The resort boasts the only 7,000 square foot eforea spa, indoor/outdoor movement studio offering cutting edge equipment and private classes, and multiple pools including a Kids Splash Zone and adults-only infinity pool. For more information, please visit http://www.hiltonloscabos.com .

