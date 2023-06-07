LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, a leading multifamily post-resident recovery organization, announces its partnership with RAM Partners, Atlanta, GA. This partnership aims to bring RAM, a renowned award-winning multifamily management company, substantial operational benefits by leveraging Pay Ready's expertise and Marketplace software.

RAM Partners join forces with Pay Ready to unlock the potential for operational excellence. (PRNewswire)

The partnership between RAM and Pay Ready is rooted in a shared commitment to excellence and exceptional customer service in the multifamily industry. RAM will tap into Pay Ready's cutting-edge technology and extensive network within the Marketplace to enhance its operational resident recovery capabilities.

Through this streamlined process, RAM will benefit from the following operational advantages:

Increased Efficiency: Pay Ready's advanced technology will remove friction from onsite teams attempting to collect from former residents, improving productivity and increasing focus on serving current residents. Centralized AR Platform: Dashboard with complete transparency and tracking of the entire post-resident process giving RAM management control, leading to increased profitability and financial resilience. Robust Software: Seamless integration with PMS allows Pay Ready to take over after the move-out statement has been posted. Access to Specialized Resources: Consolidated real-time portfolio reporting that can further boost operations through data-driven decisions, optimizing its operations. Recovery Payment Optimization: By leveraging Pay Ready's ability to act immediately and utilizing the competitive environment of the Marketplace, RAM will experience improved increased recovery payments, providing a significant lift in NOI.

RAM Partners' COO, Corey Williams, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "RAM is thrilled to join forces with Pay Ready to unlock the potential for operational excellence. This partnership provides us with a competitive advantage through a centralized accounts receivable platform that will drive our organization forward, bringing value to our bottom line and daily operations. We believe this partnership will have a transformative impact on our operations and ultimately benefit our valued customers."

Lynn Musil, CEO at Pay Ready, says, "I am delighted to partner with RAM. We share a common vision of delivering exceptional value and exceeding client expectations. Pay Ready thrives on providing the best possible solutions for our clients, we are confident that we can achieve remarkable operational benefits and foster a mutually beneficial long-term relationship."

Together, both organizations aim to shape the future of multifamily that not only drive businesses forward, but that set new standards of operational excellence.

About RAM Partners

Award-winning, full-service property management company, RAM Partners, LLC, has 33 years of experience and manages over 260 communities with over 75,000 units and 1,400 plus team members. Formed in 1989, RAM Partners has a track record of successful apartment management through dedication to superior service and a proven model that drives results. This model consists of three parts - people, residents, and partnerships - resulting in a confluence of services and teams dedicated to providing the highest quality experience for everyone. Each member of the team is committed to a common set of goals and takes genuine pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting your property to RAM Partners means a positive impact on the bottom line and a smart move for everyone involved. Please visit rampartnersllc.com.

About Pay Ready

Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post-resident payment technology has revolutionized the way owners, operators, and residents engage with post-resident account receivables. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million multifamily units with over $1 billion in serviced receivables. Pay Ready outperforms traditional post-resident payment processes and aids in brand protection. Pay Ready's advanced technology has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information. Please visit payready.com.

