Mother's® Cookies Celebrates the End of School by Declaring June 10th National Frosted Cookie Day

The iconic brand kicks off the first-ever holiday with a sweet partnership with actress and mom extraordinaire Jenna Dewan, and a frosting-filled town takeover of Plain City, OH.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of the school year upon us, Mother's Cookies is helping parents and kids everywhere let go of the stress of the school year and encouraging families to Stop and Taste the Frosting™ this summer.

Mother's Cookies is declaring June 10th National Frosted Cookie Day. To kick off the festivities, the iconic frosted animal cookie brand has partnered with ultimate fun mom, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan. Parents everywhere will be inspired by her imaginative and fun summer ideas that help her kids live life playfully.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Mother's Cookies to encourage moms this season to stop for a second and enjoy the little things," said Jenna Dewan. "My family and I are looking forward to celebrating National Frosted Cookie Day on June 10 by enjoying the delicious fun and frosted cookies that can only be Mother's."

Families can get into the spirit and celebrate the first-ever holiday by snacking on Mother's frosted animal cookies, setting up their very own cookie bar, or baking their favorite sweet treats using them as the perfect fun topper.

"Mother's Cookies is all about delivering everyday small moments of fun to families and letting kids be kids. What better time than the end of school year to take a moment to celebrate the start of summer to stop and taste the frosting?" said Rachna Patel, Vice President, Distinctive Brands Marketing at Ferrero. "Whether you're partaking in National Frosted Cookie Day or are attending our frosting-filled town takeover in Plain City, we're excited to celebrate together to spark moments of creativity and imagination."

To further celebrate the first-ever holiday, Mother's Cookies is bringing the fun to Plain City, Ohio with a frosting-filled town takeover. Some people may assume by its name that Plain City is well…plain, but that couldn't be further from the truth. As part of the end of school celebration, Mother's Cookies is 'frosting' the town of Plain City with memorable experiences for the whole family. For one day only, families will enjoy fun-filled activities, such as IG-worthy photo pop-up experiences, outdoor games and carnival-style challenges, a Create-A-Bite treat window, frosted hair, and face painting stations and more! Check out Mother's Cookies Facebook page for more information.

"Our Plain City residents are in for a (frosted) treat with our Mother's Cookies town takeover event. We can't wait to see the magical world of sweet confection come to life right in our backyard," said Jody Carney, Mayor of Plain City. "We're thrilled that Mother's Cookies has chosen our great town to elevate the end of the school season with lots of fun family activities."

Availability

Mother's Original Circus Animal® Cookies and Mythical Creatures® Cookies are available nationwide.

For additional information, please visit MothersCookies.com and stay connected with Mother's Cookies (Instagram, Facebook) on social media. Make sure to follow the Plain City town takeover fun with #MothersCookies #StopandTastetheFrosting

About Mother's Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's Cookies has been sparking celebrations and creating sweet moments of cookie joy. With its iconic fully frosted animal cookies covered in sprinkles, Mother's encourages parents and kids to take a step back from the daily grind and to live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting. The Mother's portfolio includes Original Circus Animal Cookies, Mythical Creatures Cookies, as well as seasonal offerings like Puppy Love, Springtime Buddies, Eerie Critters, and Reindeer Games Cookies.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

Media Contact

Gabby Toro-Rosa, Golin

gtoro-rosa@golin.com

