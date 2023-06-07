Fibocom 5G Module FG360 Certified by Another US Major Carrier, in Acceleration to Deploy the FWA Broadband Solution Worldwide

Fibocom announces that its MediaTek-based 5G module FG360 has received certification from another major US carrier in June 2023. Based on the MediaTek T750 chipset, the module delivers an excellent 5G network experience to FWA applications, and enables wireless broadband connectivity in home, enterprise and manufacturing.

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom Wireless Inc., a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces that the FG360 5G module has successfully received certification from another major US carrier. The module is now qualified to provide wireless connection services under the US nationwide 5G network, and is capable of offering stable, seamless broadband connectivity to massive-data scenarios like FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), IIoT (Industrial IoT), intelligent robotics and telemedicine in the North American market.

(PRNewswire)

Fibocom FG360 module is featuring on high integrity and reliability, designed to provide excellent 5G performance with up to 4.67Gbps downlink and 1.25Gbps uplink speed. Supporting global frequency bands & ENDC, the module has developed two versions FG360-NA and FG360-EAU adapting to regional markets. It's worth mentioning that the module supports 5G Sub-6GHz 2CC CA (Carrier Aggregation) up to 200MHz frequency to improve the utilization of spectrum resources and ensure extended 5G coverage.

"The number of 5G FWA connections are expected to reach around $150 billion by 2028, representing almost 80 percent of the total FWA connections," according to the latest Markets and Markets Report launched in January 2023. "As a key enabler in the FWA commercialization, we are proud that FG360 has achieved another milestone in the US market. With proven capability and great success in collaboration with local customers, we will continue to offer best-in-class 5G FWA broadband solutions to customers worldwide." Said Gene Santana, VP of Overseas Carriers Certification Dept., Fibocom.

The FG360 module also allows end devices to enjoy the full benefits of high-speed 5G + Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, such as Wi-Fi 6 AX1800, AX3600 (Mainstream), AX4200 and AX6000 configurations. The module also supports GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS. At present, Fibocom's FG360 module has been globally certified by FCC/ CE/ PTCRB and major US carriers, and the commercial samples of FG360 are ready for mass production.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules, IoT solutions and cloud service. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.