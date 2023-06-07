CEO Coaching International Expands to Europe with New VP of European Business Anastasios Spanidis

MIAMI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce its European expansion with the appointment of Anastasios Spanidis to VP of European Business. In his new role, Spanidis will serve as an ambassador for CEO Coaching International in Europe, cultivating relationships with European CEOs, educating them on the firm's benefits, and pairing them with the right coach for their specific situation. The expansion will begin in Spanidis' location in Athens, Greece as a launch point and will grow to include other countries.

Anastasios Spanidis, presently leading the "Growth, Prosperity & Abundance (G.P.A.)" ecosystem of companies, launched his entrepreneurial career as the Founder & CEO of Generation Y, an International e-Business Hub, at just 18. Over two decades, he has proficiently evolved his initial venture into G.P.A., a versatile business group providing over 200 services to promote business growth. These services range from Digital Transformation and Innovative Software Development to Advertising Services, Performance Marketing, Insurance Solutions, ESG Consulting, Lobbying and Networking, Market Research, Consultation Services, Training, and Investment Opportunities. G.P.A. also represents international products like Algolia, ManusPlus, Performia, Omnilinx, and Releva with exclusivity in Greece, while actively supporting the startup ecosystem. The G.P.A. ecosystem now exports its services and know-how to more than 24 countries worldwide.

Spanidis, a respected public speaker with more than 150 keynote speeches, has made impressive appearances at TEDx, Economist, and Delphi Economic Forum. His significant contributions to the business sector were acknowledged in 2019 when Fortune Greece honored him as one of the "40 under 40" Businessmen of the Year. Beyond his leadership role at G.P.A., Spanidis holds various influential and institutional roles and serves as a member of the Board of Directors in multiple private organizations. These roles underscore his steadfast commitment to nurturing business growth and fostering entrepreneurial excellence.

"We are privileged to embark on this new relationship with Anastasios, who will help us make meaningful connections within the European market," said Randy Dewey, President and COO of CEO Coaching International. "Supporting CEOs globally has been our mission from day one, as evidenced by the word 'International' in our name, and this appointment marks our commitment to continued expansion."

Added Spanidis: "Recognizing the know-how and talent density within CEO Coaching International and appreciating the organization's capacity to unlock the full potential of businesses and entrepreneurs, I felt both inspired and motivated to become part of this endeavor. I am truly honored to join the team at CEO Coaching International and am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to contribute towards making BIG happen in Europe."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

