Pineapple Financial Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sarfraz Habib as Chief Financial Officer

With over 25 years of experience, this executive adds financial operations, strategy, and consulting expertise to this Canadian mortgage brokerage's management team.

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL: Reserved), Canada's tech-focussed mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sarfraz Habib to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. As CFO, Sarfraz will focus on accelerating and expanding the business, leading the creation of a world-class finance function within the company to enable its strategic growth plan.

"We are excited for Sarfraz Habib to join the Pineapple family as we gear up for big changes and rapid growth," said Shubha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of Pineapple. "Sarfraz is a seasoned executive; he has demonstrated his leadership and proven success in creating profitable corporate strategies and integrated business planning. As we enter into an exciting new era for the business, this appointment continues to demonstrate our commitment to building a world-class management team."

Sarfraz Habib is a distinguished finance executive joining Pineapple with over 25 years of expertise in finance and accounting for both public and private companies. As the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Pineapple, Sarfraz oversees the company's financial operations and strategy. His impressive track record includes reducing finance costs considerably as the Controller of Keystroke Group Inc. Furthermore, he streamlined the company's accounting and finance processes and was twice awarded the Employee of the Year honors. As a member of the Board team, he significantly contributed to the company's growth.

"At this pivotal moment in the company's evolution, I am honored to be joining the leadership team here at Pineapple," said Sarfraz Habib, CFO, Pineapple. "When you look back at their accelerated growth, it's inspirational to see how quickly the company has evolved. With its innovative technology and an expansive network of brokers and agents across the country, the business is on track to revolutionize the Canadian mortgage industry."

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor cancer charities across Canada, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer.

