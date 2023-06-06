Keurig® and The Rolling Stones Launch a First-of-its-Kind Collaboration for Coffee and Music Lovers

Limited-edition "Start Me Up" iced coffee kit, developed by creative agency Havas New York and designed by goDutch, invites consumers to turn up their summer with the perfect iced coffee experience

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Keurig announced it has partnered with The Rolling Stones and Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, to launch a limited-edition "Start Me Up" iced coffee kit. This bespoke kit channels the band's electrifying spirit to help people turn up their summer with the perfect iced coffee experience at home.

Developed by creative agency partner Havas New York and design agency goDutch, the "Start Me Up" iced coffee kit brings to life the iconic aesthetic of The Rolling Stones. With a Keurig® twist on the Stones' iconic logo, the kit includes a custom-designed K-Iced™ Brewer, matching tumbler, and a "Start Me Up" K-Cup® pod coffee blend, co-created with the band. The kit also elevates the consumer's at-home coffee experience with access to the Spotify playlist customized by the band to rock out to while you brew, sip, and enjoy.

"We're thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig," said The Rolling Stones. "We've collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day."

Keurig®, Bravado, and The Rolling Stones partnered to co-create the "Start Me Up" coffee blend, made to be perfect over ice. The blend features a nutty roast with electrifying notes of strawberry for the ultimate, great tasting cup of iced coffee. It's the ideal way to invigorate taste buds this summer with a one-of-a-kind blend that brings incredible flavor to the season and celebrates the uncapped energy of The Rolling Stones.

"The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history. As their first-ever coffee collaboration, we're excited to bring their lively spirit to life through our limited edition 'Start Me Up' iced coffee kit," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether you're a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience."

Conceptually developed by Havas New York, the flagship agency of the Havas Creative Network, and fully designed by goDutch, this collaboration exemplifies how brands can leverage their agency partners and extended networks to tap into unique audience insights, values, and interests both authentically and meaningfully.

The launch will be supported by social amplification with some of TikTok's most relevant influencers. It'll combine two of the platform's biggest trends, #CoffeeTok and morning routines, with the iconic riff of the famous "Start Me Up" song. Users and consumers are encouraged to share how they start up their mornings with iced coffee and get involved with the #KeurigStartMeUp hashtag.

The limited-edition kits are available on Keurig.com starting today for $139.99, while supplies last.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees.

Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business.

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce.

goDutch is an independent brand design agency in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 2011 with a core philosophy of collaboration, they partner with clients, agencies and consultants to create brand innovation, identity, strategy and award-winning creativity.

