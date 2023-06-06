Corteva Agriscience Announces Availability of PowerCore® Enlist® Refuge Advanced® Corn

New Integrated Refuge Offering Provides Enhanced Weed and Pest Control in a Single Bag

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) today announced PowerCore® Enlist® Refuge Advanced® (RA) corn will be available for planting in the 2024 growing season in the U.S. and Canada. Farmers will have the added flexibility of integrated refuge, along with an advanced combination of above-ground pest control, herbicide tolerance and industry-leading genetics with PowerCore Enlist RA corn.1

"This is yet another example of Corteva Agriscience delivering strong traits to farmers, giving them new options and now offering the flexibility of integrated refuge," said Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit, Corteva Agriscience. "We are putting the power directly in the hands of farmers, so they not only have a single-bag solution, but they can purchase quality Corteva traits from their preferred seed supplier."

With three modes of action, PowerCore Enlist RA corn technology protects against key susceptible above-ground pests.1 Additionally, the product allows for the ultimate weed management versatility with tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate, glufosinate and FOP herbicides. Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides are the only 2,4-D choline formulations that are approved for use on PowerCore Enlist RA. These products stay on target, have near-zero volatility, and reduce the potential for drift compared to dicamba and traditional 2,4-D formulations.

In addition to being available through U.S. Corteva seed brands – including Pioneer®, Brevant® seeds, AgVenture®, Dairyland Seed®, Hoegemeyer®, NuTech Seed® and Seed Consultants® – PowerCore Enlist RA trait technology will be available through authorized independent seed companies. In Canada, the product will be marketed as PowerCore Enlist corn and available through Pioneer and Brevant seed brands.

PowerCore Enlist RA corn will be available in a diverse lineup of genetics across a wide range of maturities. Like all products developed through Corteva's R&D programs, the PowerCore Enlist RA corn must pass through rigorous evaluation in several testing locations. By testing characteristics like root and stalk strength, late-season standability and disease tolerance, farmers can rest assured they have a whole-farm solution.

Learn more about PowerCore Enlist RA corn: U.S., https://corteva.us/powercoreenlistRA; and Canada, powercore.corteva.ca and powercore.corteva.ca/fr.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Corteva Agriscience is a member of Excellence Through Stewardship® (ETS). Corteva Agriscience products are commercialized in accordance with ETS Product Launch Stewardship Guidance and in compliance with the Corteva Agriscience policies regarding stewardship of those products. In line with these guidelines, our product launch process for responsible launches of new products includes a longstanding process to evaluate export market information, value chain consultations, and regulatory functionality. Growers and end-users must take all steps within their control to follow appropriate stewardship requirements and confirm their buyer's acceptance of the grain or other material being purchased. For more detailed information on the status of a trait or stack, please visit www.biotradestatus.com.

Excellence Through Stewardship® is a registered trademark of Excellence Through Stewardship.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's expectations related to regulatory approvals, product development, product offerings and product, financial or sustainability performance are forward-looking statements. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements or other estimates is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

1 Various factors, including pest pressure, reduced susceptibility, and insect resistance in some pest populations may affect efficacy of certain corn technology products in some regions. To help extend durability of these technologies, Corteva Agriscience recommends you implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices such as crop rotation, cultural and biological control tactics (including rotating sources of Bt-protected corn traits), pest scouting, and appropriate use of pest thresholds when employing management practices such as insecticide application.

PowerCore® multi-event technology developed by Corteva Agriscience and Monsanto. PowerCore® is a registered trademark of Monsanto Technology LLC. Always follow IRM, grain marketing and all other stewardship practices and pesticide label directions. B.t. products may not yet be registered in all states. Check with your seed representative for the registration status in your state. Liberty®, LibertyLink® and the Water Droplet Design are trademarks of BASF.

Enlist Duo® and Enlist One® herbicides are not registered for sale or use in all states or counties. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your area. Enlist Duo and Enlist One are the only 2,4-D products authorized for use with Enlist crops. Consult Enlist herbicide labels for weed species controlled. Always read and follow label directions.

™ ® ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

