Admiral Insurance Reimagines Customer Experiences with Genesys

UK's largest auto insurer moves to AI-powered Genesys Cloud CX for its all-in-one capabilities to deliver personalized digital customer and employee engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® today announced that Admiral is evolving into a customer engagement powerhouse using the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform. Admiral is the UK's largest auto insurance company, employing more than 7,500 people across the Admiral, Bell, Elephant and Diamond vehicle insurance brands. After an extensive review of the industry's primary Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) providers, Admiral selected Genesys to support the needs of more than 6.5 million customers for its experience orchestration leadership, offering unmatched capabilities to deliver personalized engagement across every touchpoint.

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys) (PRNewswire)

With an objective to implement an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, all-in-one cloud native platform offering true omnichannel capabilities, Admiral chose Genesys Cloud CX to replace a mix of siloed systems from several suppliers that weren't optimally integrated. With a unified and scalable suite of applications, Genesys Cloud CX is being implemented to support Admiral's more than 2,000 contact center employees because the platform provides the complete foundation to enable end-to-end orchestration across the customer journey. Now, with Genesys Cloud CX, the auto insurer can access deeper insights about its customers, such as their history, preferences and intent, providing added context to deliver differentiated experiences.

"Our collaboration with Genesys represents a major step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and supports our broader digital transformation strategy," said Alan Patefield-Smith, chief information officer at Admiral. "The implementation of this advanced contact center solution will empower our customer service teams to provide personalized and timely support to our valued customers. By combining our industry expertise with the robust solutions from Genesys, we're confident in our ability to deliver outstanding service, build long-term customer relationships and drive sustainable success."

"For organizations to compete today, they need to build loyalty with their customers and employees through simple, effortless and individualized experiences that set them apart," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. "Through experience orchestration capabilities underpinned by Genesys Cloud CX, Admiral is positioned to exceed the needs of its customers, employees and business – both now and in the future."

In its initial transformation phase, Admiral plans to leverage Genesys Cloud CX for inbound and outbound customer engagement across voice and digital channels. It will use a variety of capabilities, including advanced reporting, analytics, workforce engagement management, recording and more. The openness of Genesys Cloud CX platform with expansive pre-built integrations will also make it easier for Admiral to better connect with other systems in the future. Admiral expects that integrating Genesys Cloud CX with existing systems will enable the company to deliver a more customer-centric experience, further improving satisfaction and efficiency – and reducing costs.

About Admiral

Admiral is a leading Financial Services company covering services such as motor, home, travel, pet insurance, Insurtech, personal loans, car finance and legal services.

Admiral is part of Admiral Group, a FTSE100 Financial Services company with businesses in the UK, Europe and America.

It's proud to have its headquarters and UK offices in South Wales , with support from colleagues in Halifax, Canada , and Delhi, India .

In the UK it has over 7,500 colleagues and over 6.4 million customers.

Admiral's website address is www.admiral.com

In 2023, Admiral was named the 6th best workplace in the UK and 14th best workplace for wellbeing by Great Place to Work®. In 2022 Great Place to Work® also named Admiral 3rd best workplace for Women.

In 2022 it was the 2nd Best Big Company To Work For in the UK in the Best Companies To Work For list.

Follow Admiral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @admirallife, and on LinkedIn at Admiral Group Plc

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Genesys Contacts:

Rachel Faulkner Perez

rachel.faulknerperez@genesys.com

Method Communications

Genesys@methodcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesys