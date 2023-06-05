JD Martin Selected to Represent ABB in Three New Territories

JD Martin Selected to Represent ABB in Three New Territories

Expanded partnership creates premier solutions for electrical customers in Alabama, Florida and Georgia

HOUSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts.

JD Martin & ABB expand partnership to create premier solutions for electrical customers in AL, FL & GA

Baker said, "We look forward to offering our customers the ABB Installation Products portfolio and continuing to support a known industry leader in these territories."

"We are excited to offer our customers dedicated options and solutions for best-in-class installation products and training," added David Dean, JD Martin's RVP for the region.

With the current expansion JD Martin now represents ABB Installation Products in Georgia, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, in addition to its existing representation in Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, southern Mississippi, central and eastern Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, central and southern Virginia and New Mexico.

To read the ABB Installation Products corporate press release regarding JD Martin's expanded representation, visit this link: https://new.abb.com/news/detail/103659/abb-expands-relationship-with-jd-martin-across-alabama-florida-and-georgia

And for more information about ABB Installation Products visit: https://electrification.us.abb.com/products/installation-products

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT ABB INSTALLATION PRODUCTS:

Building on its 100-year history of innovation, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. To learn more about click here.

Contact:

Greg Baker

GBaker@jdmartin.com

ABB logo (PRNewswire)

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.