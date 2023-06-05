Crown Sterling Appoints President and Chief Legal Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC, leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-secure encryption and decentralized community platform Orion Messenger, announces Andrew Lusk has been appointed President and Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Lusk joins the team with over 10 years of experience as a trusted legal and risk advisor across finance, corporate affairs, and real estate. An early advocate and investor in digital currencies and blockchain technology, Mr. Lusk brings extensive understanding of the industry's evolving landscape, notable legal acumen, innovation, and leadership to the team.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew lead our day-to-day operations as President of Crown Sterling as we move into the next phase of our commercialization efforts and preparation for the launch of our Quantum-Secure End-to-End Encrypted Orion Messenger application slated for later this year," said Crown Sterling Founder and CEO Robert Edward Grant.

"It is an honor to be joining Crown Sterling. I've been astonished by the conflux of groundbreaking vision and technological prowess exhibited by this international, cross-disciplinary team. They are building something revolutionary, and I look forward to playing my part," shared Mr. Lusk.

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

Leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-secure encryption, Crown Sterling empowers individuals in an era of unregulated data consolidation, monopolization, and monetization by Big Tech. By leveraging next-generation encryption, blockchain technology, and decentralized digital transformation represented by Web3, we are committed to granting individuals complete control over their personal data and supporting the protection of free speech, assembly, and choice.

The launch of Orion™ Messenger presents a quantum-secure end-to-end encrypted, and decentralized communications platform as a solution where sovereign individuals and communities can thrive. Unlike commonly used applications that rely on vulnerable encryption protocols, data mining practices, and other limitations, Orion is the only platform allowing for large, encrypted group chat and social media communications in an unmonitored and uncensorable environment. Join the Orion Messenger waitlist .

