This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- StubHub's 2023 Summer Tour Preview: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Steal the Spotlight with Record Demand
Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, said, "While Taylor is making headlines with unprecedented demand, the genre taking center stage this summer is country. We are seeing triple the demand for the top 10 country artists on StubHub, compared to the same time last year."
- Anton/Bauer Unleashes Salt-E Dog: The Future of Sustainable Film & TV Production - Powered by Sodium
The Salt-E Dog caters to location shoots and productions that demand emission-free and noiseless power. By utilizing sodium-based power, the battery creates a healthier and more pleasant environment for both production crews and talent.
- Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert Road Show Back for Third Annual Family Event
The band will tour nine new cities and serve fans with new experiences with Chuck E. Cheese and his friends. The band comprised of Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Jasper T. Jowls and Mr. Munch will be joined by Bella B. in her first ever live appearance.
- Telos Announces Strategic Collaboration with GameStop to Expand Web3 Gaming The collaboration will enable users to enjoy Web3 games supported by Telos, which is a decentralized blockchain with proven scalability, affordability, low carbon footprint, and impressive lifetime track record of continuous uptime.
- Nikon Announces Judging Panel For The 49th Annual Nikon Small World Competition
"For nearly five decades, the Nikon Small World competition has been a showcase for the finest in scientific imaging and microscopy," said Eric Flem, Senior Manager of Communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments. "Our expert judging panel plays an integral role in identifying those images and videos that will speak to the curious and creative minds of the world."
- N FILMS Secures $100M Deal to Transform Hollywood with Real Diversity, Inclusion, and Care About Emerging Actors and Authors
N FILMS pioneers innovative approaches to managing creative teams and processes, as well as discovering outstanding talents worldwide. Its unique 'inclusive-royalty program' revolutionizes how contributors in film development and production earn revenue, ensuring each collaborator receives a lifetime income from their ideas and efforts invested.
- Gel Blaster Unveils the Gel Blaster Portal: Revolutionizing Play by Bringing Real World Video Games to Outdoor Play
The Gel Blaster Portal's cutting-edge hit-sensing technology connects real world blaster play with a suite of online games and challenges. Users can practice accuracy, play one of the many built-in games, choose single- or multiplayer game modes, or wirelessly network multiple Portal targets together for the ultimate backyard blaster tag game.
- The Tony Awards & Carnegie Mellon University Present The 2023 Excellence In Theatre Education Award To Jason Zembuch Young Of Plantation, Florida
The Excellence in Theatre Education Award was co-founded in 2014 by the Tony Awards and CMU to recognize top K-12 drama teachers and to celebrate arts education.
- BTL Presents Emfest: A Unique Fusion of Wellness and Music at Pasea Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach
Emfest aims to create an immersive experience that combines the transformative power of music with the pursuit of holistic well-being. The event will bring together renowned wellness experts, music artists, and enthusiasts from all walks of life, fostering a harmonious environment where attendees can rejuvenate their minds, bodies, and souls.
- DISH Media Brings Linear TV to the Digital Ad Marketplace with DISH Connected™
This groundbreaking solution delivers real-time, targeted advertisements to internet-connected DISH set-top boxes, providing advertisers access to DISH inventory in the same manner as a SLING TV campaign.
- Credits roll on two weeks of unforgettable creations inspired by Campari, at 76th Festival de Cannes
Campari Group's Head of Global Marketing, Julka Villa, commented, "During each event, it was our aim to inspire and immerse guests in the world of global cinema, through the red lens of Campari, and to the level of elevation that is expected both from Campari and at Festival de Cannes. Now, we look forward to next year!"
