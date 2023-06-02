GI Alliance Expands Washington Market with Digestive Health Consultants

DALLAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's premier gastroenterology management organization, is excited to announce a partnership with Digestive Health Consultants, expanding GI Alliance's presence in Washington.

"Digestive Health Consultants is a natural fit with our existing Washington Gastroenterology locations," said James Weber , M.D., CEO of GI Alliance.

Founded in 1982, Digestive Health Consultants is a six-provider group, which includes five physicians and one advanced practice provider. The practice is committed to providing the highest level of GI medical care to patients in Silverdale and surrounding communities. Digestive Health Consultants joins GI Alliance's existing Washington-based practice, Washington Gastroenterology (WAGI), bringing the total physician count to thirty-eight in Washington.

"GI Alliance's mission of being the premier provider of quality GI healthcare through providing operational infrastructure to practices deeply resonated with our physicians and team," said Yuen San Yee, M.D., FACP, FACG, AGAF, Digestive Health Consultants. "Our partnership will provide immediate ancillary efficiencies, allowing us to continue our patient-first care in Western Washington."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to over 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, and Connecticut. GI Alliance-managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

