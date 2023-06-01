LAKESIDE BOOK COMPANY ACQUIRES MARQUIS BOOK PRINTING, INC.

WARRENVILLE, Ill. and MONTMAGNY, QC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Book Company ("Lakeside") announced today that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Marquis Book Printing, Inc. ("Marquis"). Lakeside is the leading book printing and distribution company in the United States and has been creating quality crafted books for more than 150 years. Marquis is a premier book manufacturer in Canada providing high quality print services to the publishing and communications industries in Canada, the United States and Europe. With this acquisition, Lakeside will enhance its service offering with access to the Canadian market, while improving lead time and overall service capabilities for small and large publishers alike.

Marquis will operate as a division of Lakeside. Dave McCree, Lakeside's Chief Executive Officer, will lead the business. Serge Loubier will continue to manage Marquis, continuing in his capacity as president.

"We are excited to welcome Marquis into the Lakeside family. Joining the two leading printing companies in North America allows us to better serve the needs of our customers and improve service for publishers of all sizes. Marquis' business model is designed to better serve small to mid-sized publishers, complementing Lakeside's unparalleled service to all publishers. With Lakeside's full range of offerings and Marquis' strong culture of service and innovation, customers can look forward to receiving even greater value from Lakeside Book. Additionally, Marquis' presence in major Canadian English and French-speaking markets will improve our responsiveness and efficiency," said Dave McCree, Lakeside's Chief Executive Officer.

"Marquis' long-standing history of operational excellence and Lakeside's comprehensive printing and distribution services provide customers with immediate benefits in state-of-the-art technology and scale that will enable faster delivery of books to market. I am excited to continue to lead Marquis as part of the Lakeside family with the same dedication to the Quebec, Canadian and US markets and the continued growth this affords our business," said Serge Loubier, President of Marquis.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Book Company has been crafting quality books enjoyed by readers all around the globe since 1864 when R.R. Donnelley started as a partner at a small printing company in Chicago. As the decades passed, the company expanded its services, acquiring multiple complementary organizations with a love and commitment to the book industry. Lakeside has a rich legacy of innovation as the leading book printing, binding, and distribution company in the United States. The company mission states: "We are committed to crafting books and services that are meaningful. We take pride in the challenge of fulfilling our customers' visions." In 2020, Atlas Holdings acquired LSC Communications and established a standalone business out of the book division, Lakeside Book Company. For more company information, visit www.lakesidebookcompany.com .

About Marquis

Founded in 1937, Marquis is one of the premier book manufacturers in Canada. The company operates two production plants in the province of Quebec, one production plant and one logistic centre in the province of Ontario. Marquis also operates a division specializing in the production of yearbooks and school agendas, Le Laurentien, and a division dedicated to graphic production, Interscript. Marquis' mission is to be the preferred partner of publishers by offering innovative and integrated printing and logistics solutions. It is thanks to our team of 600 passionate people, to our mastery of technologies, to our sense of innovation and to the solid relationships of our team with our customers that Marquis continues its growth. For more company information, visit www.marquisbook.com .

