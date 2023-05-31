Ordaōs Selected to Participate in the AWS Generative AI Accelerator

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordaōs, a human-enabled, machine-driven drug design company that creates novel and customized mini-proteins, today announced it has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator, a technical, business, and mentorship program for generative AI-focused startups to help accelerate their cloud-native business. This opportunity will support Ordaōs' efforts to help biopharma partners to create better, safer, and more effective drugs, particularly in difficult-to-treat disease areas with patients who have limited treatment options.

The AWS Generative AI Accelerator is a technical and business mentorship program focused on providing founders of early-stage startups using generative AI to solve complex problems with access to training, mentorship, tools, and resources to turbocharge their cloud-native businesses.

Ordaōs' proprietary Design Engine leverages multitask meta-learning to create novel mini-proteins from scratch. Mini-proteins are a new class of proteins that can revolutionize the role of proteins in drug discovery because they have several advantages over larger proteins, including penetrability, stability, and solubility. They can also be designed to minimize immunogenicity, and they are more easily manufactured. The AWS Generative AI Accelerator program will help fuel Ordaōs' efforts to enhance its technological capabilities, while also exploring new collaborations with organizations working to positively impact human health.

"We are thrilled to join the select group of innovative companies invited to the AWS Generative AI Accelerator program as we all seek to leverage the power and promise of AI to advance discovery and innovation across industries," said David Longo, CEO of Ordaōs. "At Ordaōs, we believe that the evolution of AI and machine learning will ultimately lead to nothing less than a true paradigm shift in how early drug design, no longer discovery, is done. Our mission at Ordaōs is to define the design standard and we are excited to learn from other visionaries in the program to help advance our efforts."

As one of 21 companies chosen for this opportunity from more than 1,200 applicants worldwide, Ordaōs will receive up to $300,000 in AWS credits, extensive training, mentoring and technical guidance, as well as introductions to industry leaders, networking opportunities with potential investors, and ongoing advisory support.

"Generative AI is one of those game-changing tech innovations that will rapidly redefine how we work across a variety of industries," said Howard Wright, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS. "The startup community will be the driving force moving these innovations forward. We're excited to welcome the most promising companies in this space and to provide them with access to the tools and mentors they need to make their ideas a reality."

For more information on the AWS Generative AI Accelerator, visit https://aws-startup-lofts.com/amer/program/accelerators/generative-ai.

Ordaōs is a human-enabled, machine-driven drug design company that helps birth novel therapies to reduce patient suffering, improve health, and extend life. Our flagship solution, miniPRO™ mini-proteins, enable drug hunters to deliver safer and more effective treatments in a fraction of the time of traditional discovery methods.

