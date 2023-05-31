Former Providence President and Workday EVP of Corporate Strategy join League Board of Directors

Senior healthcare and enterprise technology executives enlisted to support healthcare consumer experience platform, League

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading healthcare consumer experience platform League announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. The executives, who have amassed a wealth of experience in their leadership roles at Providence and Workday, will provide strategic direction for League amid accelerated demand for technology enabled healthcare consumer experience transformation.

League is pleased to welcome two accomplished business leaders:

Michael Butler, Former President at Providence and new League board vice chair

Michael Butler has over 30 years of experience across a range of senior executive roles in the healthcare industry. He was formerly President of Providence, where he helped to create the third-largest health system in the U.S., increasing revenue from $2 billion when he joined in 1998 to $25 billion today. Butler also served as Providence's CFO and COO, with accountability for ambulatory and hospital operations, finance, strategy, technology, digital innovation, clinical institutes, population health and people development

Leighanne Levensaler, Former Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Workday and Managing Director and Co-Head at Workday Ventures and new League board member

For more than 25 years Leighanne Levensaler has worked at the intersection of people and technology. She currently serves on the board of directors for Guild, Legion, Jobcase, Helios Consulting, and as an advisor for BetterUp. Previously, Leighanne was executive vice president of corporate strategy at Workday and co-head of Workday Ventures. Leighanne holds a master's degree in human resource development from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in education from Clemson University.

"I am pleased to officially welcome Mike and Leighanne to our board," said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "Long time advisors and friends of League, they not only intimately understand our business but also bring decades of industry experience invaluable in our next stage of growth."

The news follows League's recently announced $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, supporter of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack.

"I've been in healthcare a long time but from the beginning I was excited about the League vision and platform approach, " said Michael Butler. "Now more than ever healthcare organizations need rapid digitally enabled CX adoption and League is the ultimate accelerator.

About League:

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

