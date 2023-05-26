The University of Arizona Global Campus Partners with the City of Tucson to Offer Employees Full Tuition Grants

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) proudly announces a new education partnership with the City of Tucson to provide Full Tuition Grants (FTG) to their employees and their family members. Already about 40 people who work for the city have enrolled at UAGC. In addition to full enrollment, city employees have shown strong interest in UAGC Professional Development sessions.

"This partnership is a win-win-win," said Diane Sotelo , City of Tucson HR Manager for Learning and Development.

"At UAGC, we're always proud to partner with organizations that are committed to offering access to affordable education for their employees, and employees' immediate family members," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "We're particularly excited about this partnership as the City of Tucson is home to the University of Arizona. We're thrilled to help people affiliated with the City of Tucson continue their lifelong learning journey by preparing them for new opportunities with the marketable skills gained through their education."

UAGC works with more than 1,300 companies and organizations across the country to help them optimize the use of their corporate tuition assistance programs. The partnership with the City of Tucson and UAGC provides a flexible online model and class format conducive to the scheduling demands of being an employee for the city. Coursework can be done from any location, and students are afforded the opportunity to take classes that accommodate their lifestyle and schedule. Students can leverage their employer-sponsored tuition program to start or complete a degree through courses that last five or six weeks, depending on the degree level, enabling them to study at the times that work best for them.

Tucson officials have shared that the "hometown" brand, no tuition cost to their student employees, and easy, online accessibility are driving the interest in collaborating with UAGC.

