POKERSTARS LAUNCHES NEW YOUTUBE SERIES WITH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS AND INSIGHT FROM ORACLE RED BULL RACING

'Between the Lines' offers a unique look at key moments for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team in 2022 and the similarities with poker play strategies

New series starts with Sergio Perez ' take on his success at last year's race in Monte Carlo

Available to watch now with further episodes being released every two weeks

Monaco Race weekend will also see the launch of PokerStars 2023 Red Spade Pass, offering its community and fans an epic money-can't-buy experience in Las Vegas later this year

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As drivers gear up for the Monaco race this weekend, PokerStars is showcasing its commitment to providing their community and racing fans with exciting new content and experiences by launching the first episode as part of a 4-part turbo-charged documentary series, and free and easy routes to win this year's coveted Red Spade Pass – Vegas edition.

Between the Lines (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

The new, four-part YouTube series 'Between the Lines' is a creative YouTube series produced by the world's most popular online poker site, PokerStars, which highlights the importance of strategy both in motor racing and poker play. It will give fans of both the racing and poker communities insights into the thought processes and crucial real-time decision-making that comes with being at the top of your game.

The series compares strategic and bold moves from key races during the 2022 racing season to nail-biting final table moments from one of the most prestigious live tours in the poker world, the European Poker Tour, to thrill racing and poker audiences alike.

The first episode, Fortune Favours the Brave, features Sergio Perez, who took the chequered flag at the iconic Monaco street circuit in 2022. He speaks about the team's bold, early decision that led to him winning the most prestigious race in the calendar.

About the race, which has been dubbed a driver's dream but a strategist's nightmare, Sergio says, "Monaco really exposes the driver, the team and everyone. You've got to be perfect; you cannot make any mistakes… An early aggressive strategy requires you to make a decision before anyone else, [such as] move to a tyre that no-one else is on. It can work for you, or it cannot. You're taking a big risk."

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing said, "We loved being part of this content series developed by PokerStars. Strategy sits at the heart of everything that we do here at Oracle Red Bull Racing just as it does at the poker table. The series really drove home the synergies between the two sports.

Christian Horner appears in the Between the Lines series alongside other key members from the championship winning team including Hannah Schmitz, Hugh Bird, and Stephen Knowles, as well as racing analyst Lee McKenzie. PokerStars ambassadors Lex Veldhuis and Sam Grafton and PokerStars champions Hossein Ensan, Giuliano Bendinelli, and Michel Dattani also feature.

In addition, PokerStars will also be launching its 2023 Red Spade Pass that will take people beyond the screen by offering a selection of lucky winners the chance to have an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas later this year.

The four day all-expenses paid trip with PokerStars will allow pass winners to soak up a unique VIP atmosphere, with the package also including accommodation, return flights, and a number of other exclusive activities across the weekend.

The Red Spade Passes will be available to win across the PokerStars universe at different points of the season between May and October, with the first up for grabs via an easy to enter and free to play online casino game, 'Spin of the Day', from May 15 – July 10, 2023.

Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Director of Partnerships & PR at PokerStars said, "Developing the Between the Lines series with the support of Oracle Red Bull Racing has given us such a brilliant opportunity to look back at some of the most pivotal moments in one of the teams' most successful seasons, as well as some of the most exciting moments in our live event history, and really dig into the skills and strategies that can be applied wherever mental dexterity is necessary and competition is fierce. Alongside creating major memories through our Red Spade Pass, we're looking forward to giving fans additional opportunities to get under the hood this season with even more content, promotions, experiences, and rewards."

Three more episodes of Between the Lines are set to be launched in the coming weeks, each focusing on a crossover between the two sports: putting adversity in the rear-view mirror, the importance of patience and how staying one step ahead of the competition is critical to securing the win. Look out for further episode drops on June 6, June 20, and July 4.

PokerStars prides itself on providing its community around the world with best-in-class entertainment with poker, casino, and sports betting whilst always ensuring safe and responsible play.

To watch Between the Lines, fans can visit PokerStars YouTube channel:



Brasil: https://youtu.be/mD4Py-uFFKc

Central: https://youtu.be/MW_PJxNMQcE

UK: https://youtu.be/b1xxsV7QxY4 or https://www.pokerstars.net/poker/between-the-lines/

Spain: https://youtu.be/1z-lVj8QpQI

France: https://youtu.be/ak_-EnrSQDA

For more information about the PokerStars community and ways to win a Red Spade Pass, fans can visit: https://www.pokerstars.uk/casino/epic-ride/.

Note to editors:

For more information, images and interview requests please contact pokerstars@grayling.com

About PokerStars:

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR). Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

About Oracle Red Bull Racing:

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085513/Between_the_Lines.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

PokerStars Logo (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PokerStars