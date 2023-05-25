Lex Machina Launches New and Enhanced Legal Analytics for Real Property Litigation

Lex Machina's newest release expands and enhances its coverage of the federal practice area of real property litigation, bringing the total number of cases in the dataset to over 100,000.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, announced today that it has officially released its newly expanded and enhanced federal practice area of real property litigation (the "Real Property Module"), which now provides Legal Analytics for over 100,000 cases. The Real Property Module includes any federal district court case involving a dispute concerning real property. Along with the Legal Analytics on all real property cases involving foreclosures that was released a few months ago, the Real Property Module now includes real property cases involving land condemnation, rent/lease/ejectment, and torts to land. Lex Machina has also added more than 17,000 Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act ("RESPA") cases to the consumer protection practice area as part of this expansion.

Real property is an important area of law in which transparency and understanding provide a crucial edge. The new Real Property Module gives practitioners essential insights on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties involved in real property litigation.

"Real property litigation is a complex, diverse, and nuanced area of law that involves a wide-range of legal issues and claims," said Ellen Chen, Lex Machina's real property legal data expert. "From the previously-released foreclosures to land condemnation to leases to torts to land, Lex Machina is proud to provide expanded and enhanced Legal Analytics on this new and important area of law. We are excited to offer essential data-driven insights on the key players and outcomes involved in real property litigation."

The Real Property Module incorporates case tag filters for cases involving foreclosures, land condemnation, rent/lease/ejectment, and torts to land. It also incorporates an extensive collection of practice area-specific damages and findings. The inclusion of these unique parameters enables users to find the most relevant information and analytics quickly and easily.

The current set of Real Property Module cases, documents, and filters can help uncover insights such as:

The Central District of California had the highest number of cases filed involving rent/lease/ejectment claims.

For cases involving torts to land claims, claim defendants won 1.8 times as often as claimants.

Most active defendants in real property cases included financial institutions such as Bank of America, N.A., Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Aside from the Department of Justice, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr was the most active law firm representing plaintiffs in cases with land condemnation claims.

The median time to termination for real property cases involving foreclosures was 183 days.

The total amount of real property damages awarded in the ten-year period from 2013 to 2022, excluding attorneys' fees, was $4.1 billion .

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive artificial intelligence technology with attorney review to analyze more than 440,000 court documents included in the Real Property Module, Lex Machina does the difficult work of creating accurate analytics that are cleaned, corrected, and enhanced. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about courts, judges, law firms, lawyers, and parties.

Real property joins the 20 other federal practice areas already available on the platform. Lex Machina is proud of this key achievement.

Webcast: Launching Lex Machina's Expanded Real Property Module

Lex Machina is hosting a webcast on May 25, 2023 at noon ET/9am PT to showcase highlights from the analytics and data included in the newly expanded and enhanced real property module. The webcast will feature Ellen Chen (Lex Machina's Legal Data Expert in Real Property Litigation), Andrew Judson (Product Manager at Lex Machina), and Aria Nejad (Lex Machina's in-house counsel). Register for the event or view a recording: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2023RealPropertyLaunchWebcast_LP.html

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 20 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named one of "Legal Tech's Most Promising Solution Providers" (CIO Review Awards 2022), "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

