SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup is back in Silicon Valley! The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is scheduled for August 3rd, 2023, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

Startup World Cup 2023 Silicon Valley Regional: Apply and Win $1 Million Investment Prize

Startup World Cup is looking for the best and the brightest startups to apply to compete. The selected Top 15 applicants will present on stage on August 3rd. The winner of this event will join the 50+ other global finalists at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series, in which they will have the opportunity to win a $1,000,000 investment prize in San Francisco on December 1st, 2023.

Startups apply here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-app-2023

The application deadline is July 1! Do not miss your chance!

For more details on the Silicon Valley Regional event: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-regional . Check out the 2022 Silicon Valley Highlights Video.

Register for the event here .

Here are the Judges and Speakers confirmed to attend:

Bill Reichert (Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures)

Jihong Kim (Managing Director at Samsung Ventures)

Ullas Naik (Founder at Streamlined Ventures)

Gwen Edwards (Managing Director at Golden Seeds)

Eric Rosenblum (Managing Partner at Foothill Ventures)

Ashmeet Sidana (Chief Engineer at Engineering Capital)

And others!

The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is part of the Startup World Cup global competition, with regional events in 50+ cities around the world, including thousands of entrepreneurs and hundreds of investors. The mission of Startup World Cup is to highlight the best technology startups around the world, and to connect those startups into the global innovation ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs who are not in the Silicon Valley region should check out regional competitions in their part of the world and the Series of Grand Finale events here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/grand-finale.

Worldwide Regional Competitions: https://www.startupworldcup.io/

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out https://www.pegasustechventures.com .

