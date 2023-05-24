Sixty-nine Percent of American Homeowners Are Embarrassed to Have People Visit Their Home Due to Their Aesthetic Choices, According to Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

Seventy-eight percent have plans for home improvement projects this year

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-nine percent of American homeowners are embarrassed to have people over to their home due to their aesthetic choices, according to a new survey commissioned by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons. Half have even been judged by someone else over how their living space is decorated.

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, the study of 2,000 US homeowners found that 75% admit some of their past home improvement choices aged poorly over the years.

In particular, '70s nostalgia is over, with 42% of Americans stating they regret thinking shag carpets, conversation pits and wood-paneled walls were ever trendy.

In addition, people said they regret having their TVs mounted above eye level (43%) or over the fireplace (40%), and 15% regret their paint color choices, particularly avocado green (53%), eggshell white (49%) and millennial pink (44%).

Respondents also identified the home improvement projects that are the most "in," which includes decorating with live flowers (57%), reclaimed wood art (54%) and crown/base moulding (52%). The most "out" improvements include chalkboard walls (39%), poured cement art (39%), applying wallpaper (38%) and framing mirrors (36%).

The study found 85% believe their home is in "dire need" of some updating, and 78% already have plans for home improvement projects this year. These home improvers are planning to renovate or redecorate an average of three rooms in the next six months, putting their focus on the living room (49%), primary bedroom (48%) and kitchen (47%).

The results also showed that the average homeowner plans to spend at least $1,753 on their upcoming projects. However, 81% are trying to keep their projects as close to their budget as possible. Nine percent of respondents even claimed they could do it for under $500.

"Changing your home to reflect your style can be done even with a smaller budget," said Vitaly Pecharsky, Head of Deals for Slickdeals. "This can start with something as simple as decluttering your home to larger changes such as bathroom vanities and appliances. Tapping into seasonal sales can also help you save."

According to those polled, the best, most aesthetically-impactful "small" home improvement changes are simple ones like painting walls (46%), decorating with trinkets and tchotchkes (46%), buying new throw pillows (45%) and hanging art (44%).

Over half (52%) have considered changing their home's aesthetic because of something they found and bought on sale.

Seventy-three percent are willing to purchase something for their home if it's on sale, even if it doesn't fit in with their home's aesthetic.

Pecharsky added, "Finding a sale doesn't have to mean sacrificing on your home's aesthetic. By checking back regularly with a deal site like ours, you can find the best products at the best prices."

13 BIGGEST DECOR REGRETS

Shag carpeting - 43%

Conversation pits/recessed seating - 43%

TVs mounted above eye level - 43%

TVs mounted above a fireplace - 40%

Wood-paneled walls - 39%

Reclaimed wood art - 35%

Vinyl wall stickers - 32%

Lawn ornaments - 29%

Kitchen islands - 23%

Popcorn ceilings - 20%

Kitchen peninsulas - 17%

Furniture/upholstery covers - 17%

Glass tables - 16%

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American homeowners was commissioned by Slickdeals between March 27 and April 3, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

