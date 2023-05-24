The Elton John AIDS Foundation Welcomes Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman, A+E Networks® Group, to its Board of Directors

Buccieri brings invaluable experience in global media and a deep commitment to philanthropy and civic engagement.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elton John AIDS Foundation has announced that Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman of the A+E Networks® Group, has joined its board of directors. Buccieri leads A+E Networks, helming the multiplatform global entertainment business encompassing A&E®, Lifetime®, The HISTORY® Channel, as well as A+E Networks International®, A+E Studios®, Six West Media™ and Category 6™ Media. A+E Networks®' content reaches more than 338 million households in 41 languages across over 200 territories. Paul oversees all aspects of the company, including Programming, Ad Sales, Distribution, Marketing, the People Team, Communications and Global Content Sales (GCS), enabling global audiences to interact with its brands and content through FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD products, and podcasts.

Paul Buccieri courtesy of A+E Networks® Group. (PRNewswire)

"Raising awareness of the ongoing global AIDS epidemic, and the means to protect yourself, as well as the barriers to ending the disease are absolutely critical to our work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation," said David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "Paul's deep experience and understanding of messaging and the global media ecosystem at the highest level is a tremendous asset to our Board. Elton and my fellow board members are delighted he has joined us at such a critical time for the Foundation. We deeply value both his professional expertise and longtime understanding of, and compassion for, those who are vulnerable and in need of support."

"I have long admired Elton's unparalleled dedication to equality and human dignity, and I am honored to join Elton, David, Anne and the entire Board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help further their life-saving work," said Buccieri. "The Foundation has an unwavering commitment to ending the AIDS epidemic and supporting communities in need, and I look forward to contributing to their vital mission."

Under Buccieri' s leadership, A+E Networks® has been recognized for its significant philanthropic commitment including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and support for heart health awareness, veterans and military families, education outreach, and mentorship. Buccieri currently serves as a board member for the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and holds committee and board positions with NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, the Lincoln Center Leadership Committee, The Paley Center for Media, The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet school, the NAACP Entertainment Industry Board, Propagate Content and the Hollywood Radio & Television Society.

To learn more about Buccieri and the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org/about-us/our-team/ .

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

About A+E Networks

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E®, Lifetime®, The HISTORY® Channel, LMN®, FYI,® and VICE TV®. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres with a scripted production division, A+E Studios™; unscripted productions, Six West Media™; and Category 6; and independent film unit, A&E IndieFilms®. A+E Networks Di gital™ includes watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD products Lifetime Movie Club® and HISTORY Vault®; and podcasts such as History This Week™. A+E Consumer Enterprises™ includes experiential/branded live events such as HISTORY Travel®; HISTORYTalks™ and E-commerce; and A+E Networks International® includes branded channels, content distribution and scripted/unscripted co-productions around the world. A+E Networks' content reaches more than 414 million households in 200 territories in 40 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks.

