Dr. Ramon Gonzalez Appointed Chief Scientific Officer at MojiaBio

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MojiaBio, a fast-growing biomanufacturing company specializing in the sustainable production of feed additives and bio-based materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ramon Gonzalez as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Gonzalez brings extensive expertise in industrial microbiology and novel pathway engineering. His addition to the team will accelerate MojiaBio's demand-driven innovation and commitment to advancing sustainable chemical manufacturing.

Before joining MojiaBio, Dr. Gonzalez held esteemed positions as a Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Rice University and Professor and Florida World Class Scholar at the University of South Florida. Over two decades, he made significant contributions to the field through his innovative research, particularly in developing novel enzymatic pathways utilized in industrial biomanufacturing for the sustainable production of chemicals and materials. With over 100 peer-reviewed publications and numerous prestigious awards, Dr. Gonzalez is widely recognized within the biomanufacturing community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gonzalez to MojiaBio," said Dr. Kevin Li, Board Chairperson at MojiaBio. "His profound expertise in metabolic engineering and biomanufacturing, exceptional creativity, influence, energy, and dedication to sustainability, make him an ideal addition to our team. We eagerly anticipate working with Dr. Gonzalez to drive forward our mission of utilizing environmentally friendly biomanufacturing to produce high-performance bio-based products."

Dr. Gonzalez expressed his excitement about joining MojiaBio, stating, "I am excited to be part of this talented cross-disciplinary team at MojiaBio and contribute to its demand-driven innovations for cutting-edge biomanufacturing solutions. MojiaBio has demonstrated the power and versatility of the OrthBioTM platform in its multipurpose manufacturing plant. The potential of this and other paradigm-shifting ideas we are developing at MojiaBio is immense. I am eager to be at the forefront of this effort."

As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Gonzalez will lead the company's biology research and development efforts, oversee external collaborations, identify new product opportunities, and drive the overall scientific strategy.

Dr. Ramon Gonzalez's Biography

Dr. Ramon Gonzalez currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer at MojiaBio. He was recently elected as President of the Society for Industrial Microbiology & Biotechnology (SIMB) and has been the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Industrial Microbiology & Biotechnology (JIMB) since 2015. In addition, Dr. Gonzalez is an elected Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).

Before joining MojiaBio, Dr. Gonzalez's career spanned the academic, private, and government sectors. Most of his academic work was conducted at Rice University, where he led the laboratory for Metabolic Engineering and Biomanufacturing, rose through the ranks from Assistant Professor to Full Professor, and still serves as Adjunct Professor. While at Rice, he was the founding director of the Advanced Biomanufacturing Initiative and Director of the Energy and Environment Initiative. More recently, Dr. Gonzalez was appointed Professor and Florida World Class Scholar at the University of South Florida. Dr. Gonzalez has also served as Program Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) with the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. National Science Foundation, and on the Board of Directors of SIMB.

Dr. Gonzalez has published widely in prestigious scientific journals and generated several highly coveted IP portfolios that have been commercialized through his own start-ups or third-party licenses. He has advised major industrial bio and Fortune 500 companies and is currently on the advisory boards of Conagen Inc. and Lanzatech Inc.

About MojiaBio

MojiaBio is a fast-growing, product-focused biomanufacturing company committed to sustainability and a circular bioeconomy. MojiaBio develops and implements sustainable chemical manufacturing technologies using renewable carbon sources and green processes. Its product portfolio encompasses food ingredients and a range of bio-based materials. MojiaBio has its operating headquarter in Singapore, R&D activities in China, Singapore and the US, and manufacturing sites in China.

For further information, please visit www.mojia.bio.

