TripleLift Welcomes Accomplished Industry Finance Expert Joyce Liu As New CFO To Pilot Company Through Next Phase Of Growth

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising, announces Joyce Liu as Chief Financial Officer. Liu leads financial operations for the company's next phase of growth as it expands its audience targeting, connected television and retail media roadmap. In the role, Liu oversees all of TripleLift's finance functions, including planning, analysis, intelligence and governance. She sits on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

Liu brings deep experience from a successful career in corporate finance. She most recently served in the same role at Politico, and her background spans industries from IT to CPG to Travel. While at Politico, she worked across functions to advance the impact of non-partisan journalism, diversify the company's revenue streams, double its subscription and advertising revenues and significantly improve its margin profile, all of which contributed to a successful sale of the company to Axel Springer in late 2021 that was reported to be in excess of $1 billion USD.

"Joyce comes to us with a tremendous amount of relevant experience, and has a demonstrated track record of helping growing companies make better decisions, faster," said Dave Clark, TripleLift CEO. "But importantly, we didn't just choose Joyce – Joyce also chose us. She's keen to combine her publishing background with our technology profile, and she's specifically excited about our business focus areas in audience targeting and retail media."

Prior to Politico, Liu spent 12 years at CEB, the world's leading research and advisory company specializing in corporate best practices, where she was Head of Global Finance, overseeing the company's corporate and division finance, business intelligence, and procurement functions. During that time, she played a critical role partnering with the Board and Executive team in pursuing organic and inorganic growth strategies, resulting in doubling the size of CEB over seven years. Before that, she held positions at PepsiCo, Yum!Brands, Marriott International and US Foods. She grew up in China and came to the United States to get her MBA from the University of Maryland.

TripleLift is one of the fastest-growing companies in the ad tech sector. Born as a programmatic native ads company over a decade ago, its continuous innovation has launched new products for online video, connected television and display formats. Last year, TripleLift bought the data activation company 1plusX to build new audience-targeting products that benefit both publishers and advertisers in cookie-constrained environments. The company works with 80% of the largest comScore 200 publishers and 100% of the AdAge 100 list of advertisers. Over 90% of those advertisers transact on multiple product lines. Vista Equity Partners acquired the company in May 2021.

"TripleLift's track record of growth is outstanding. To go from less than $20 million in lifetime venture funding to a valuation in excess of $1 billion is the purest definition of a unicorn technology company," said Liu. "At this point in our timeline, new foundations of revenue must be laid in order to keep a business growing higher. That is a mission I have taken on many times in my career and a challenge I look forward to solving again."

Liu started with TripleLift on May 17, 2023, and reports to Clark.

About TripleLift

