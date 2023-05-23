Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 23, 2023.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 395,029,406 representing 87.4% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for ten nominees to the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Ms. Fribourg was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Alexandre Behring 347,230,379 89.4 40,972,013 10.6 Maximilien de Limburg Stirum 387,134,845 99.6 1,377,607 0.4 J. Patrick Doyle 383,126,156 98.6 5,489,485 1.4 Cristina Farjallat 382,110,204 98.3 6,506,472 1.7 Jordana Fribourg 359,240,989 92.5 29,061,333 7.5 Ali Hedayat 367,434,373 94.7 20,763,016 5.3 Marc Lemann 359,883,054 92.7 28,316,775 7.3 Jason Melbourne 379,363,666 97.6 9,148,536 2.4 Daniel S. Schwartz 386,405,131 99.5 2,105,362 0.5 Thecla Sweeney 387,671,634 99.8 836,724 0.2

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

