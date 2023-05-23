New Employment Discrimination Deskbook Provides Practical Advice on Managing Workplace Risk

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As social change movements continue to reshape society and, by extension, the workplace, employers are increasingly facing challenges navigating employment issues and risk related to allegations of discrimination, harassment, and toxic work environments.

A new treatise from Practising Law Institute's PLI Press, Employment Discrimination: A Practitioner's Deskbook, helps employers and their counsel evaluate and address these issues. Authored by Keisha-Ann G. Gray, a seasoned employment litigator and trial counsel, this treatise is a comprehensive resource for employment practitioners and anyone interested in managing workplace risk when confronted with employment discrimination and harassment claims. Gray, a partner in Proskauer's renowned Labor & Employment department and co-chair of the firm's Workplace Investigations practice group, has advised hundreds of clients on high-stakes employment litigation and complex investigations matters.

The Deskbook provides current and practical tips for effectively managing all areas of employment discrimination-related work. From understanding whether failing to "officially" respond to an unofficial "off-the-record" complaint creates risk, to formulating ways to conduct effective and thorough investigation remotely, to developing discovery strategies and participating in motion practice, to gaining tips for picking a jury and making compelling arguments at trial, this resource can assist professionals as they counsel, litigate, and manage harassment and discrimination claims in the workplace.

"How effective an organization is in responding to employment discrimination claims, including how it chooses to handle workplace investigations, often dictates how successful the organization will be in not only avoiding liability, but also in protecting its reputation in today's ever-changing environment," says Gray.

About the Author

Keisha-Ann G. Gray is a distinguished litigator and trial lawyer who has secured significant victories in federal and state courts (jury trial and otherwise) for organizations facing "bet the company," high-stakes, reputational risk claims. As a partner in Proskauer's Labor & Employment department and co-chair of the firm's Workplace Investigations practice group, she is the go-to advisor on issues related to discrimination, harassment and/or lack of diversity. Prior to joining Proskauer, she served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York and federal law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

