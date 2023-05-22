Indigo Ag's Proven Scope 3 Solution on Track to Double Its Impact in 2024

Company Delivers More Than 10 Million Bushels of Sustainably Grown Grain, Helping Companies Meet Climate Commitments

BOSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, the premier sustainability partner of the agriculture industry, is using its proprietary measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) capabilities to help consumer goods companies measure and reduce their Scope 3 emissions and water use through their agricultural supply chain.

(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag) (PRNewswire)

Through its Market+ Source (Scope 3) program, Indigo connects consumer goods companies to sustainably grown crops within their existing supply chain. Indigo partners with agribusinesses to support farmers in adopting sustainable practices, the results of which are quantified through Indigo's MRV capabilities. The company has had success working with multibillion dollar companies over the last few seasons to deliver more than 10 million bushels of sustainably grown grains, reducing emissions by nearly 15,000 metric tons and saving 6.6 billion gallons of water – enough to sustain 13 million people for a year. An additional 13 million bushels have been contracted to be delivered in 2024. Indigo has secured farmer premiums of up to 10% for sustainably grown crops with minimal impact to the price of finished goods.

For The North Face and other VF Corporation brands, Indigo used its MRV capabilities to deliver more than 31,000 bales of sustainably grown cotton.

"We are excited about the positive environmental impacts regenerative cotton production can have not only for The North Face products, but for our industry as a whole," said Carol Shu, senior manager of global sustainability for The North Face. "Regenerative agriculture-sourced materials have the ability to shift the industry from simply 'doing less harm' to actually replenishing or having a positive impact on nature and resources. As a brand that is committed to protecting the outdoor places we love to play in, we believe this is another critical step in addressing climate change impacts in our supply chain."

"The scientific rigor of our models and operational processes have allowed us to connect sustainability claims to the physical delivery of grain and cotton, and we are seeing incredible success," said Ron Hovsepian, president and CEO of Indigo Ag. "This is just the beginning. With the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidance on Forest, Land and Agriculture finalized last year and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol's guidance on land sector and removals expected to be finalized this fall, we are well positioned to help corporations achieve their Scope 3 targets. We look forward to expanding our capabilities to include more crops and more practices to better serve more corporations."

Indigo's proprietary MRV capabilities use the highest scientific standards to quantify environmental benefits for companies participating in the Market+ Source program. The program currently includes corn, wheat, rice, and cotton, and will be expanding to new crops in 2024.

Read more about our success stories in our customer ESG reports here and here . Companies looking to achieve Scope 3 targets through sustainably raised grain and cotton can visit Indigo's Market+ Source page.

ABOUT INDIGO AG

Uniquely combining science, technology and agriculture, Indigo Ag offers a comprehensive suite of sustainability solutions that benefit farmers, agribusinesses and corporations alike. Our integrated business platform enables participants to adopt and profit from sustainability opportunities. Working with Indigo, farmers can now maximize their profit from new and existing sustainability practices on each field, every year of their rotation, while simultaneously improving soil quality.

Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is unlocking the power of agriculture to create a better place to live. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indigo Ag