Govee's First Matter-compatible LED Strip Light M1 (6.56ft) Is Now Available

Govee Users Can Now Seamlessly Connect The Smart Light Across Smart Home Platforms

HONG KONG, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G ovee , an innovator in the smart home industry, today announced the availability of its first Matter-enabled product, LED Strip Light M1 Matter Compatible (6.56ft) . As Govee's first product that supports Matter, it was created to achieve better interconnection and provide users with the ultimate product experience no matter their preferred smart home platform. Users can now easily and securely pair it with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. It also provides a one-of-a-kind way to light up any space through upgraded RGBIC+ technology, increased beads per meter for advanced luminosity, better-segmented control, intuitive music syncing, an abundance of customizable colors, and unique modes.

As Govee's first Matter-compatible product, the LED Strip Light M1 Matter Compatible (6.56ft) provides increased interoperability. Users no longer have to be tied to specific platforms as this works with all certified smart home platforms across Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung. While Govee has long supported several smart home ecosystems, Matter allows Govee smart lights to pair seamlessly with Apple HomeKit for the first time. Once connected via Matter, users can easily control the product using their preferred platform to turn the device on/off and change the color, temperature, and brightness settings. In addition, Matter provides increased security, as all Matter devices must meet stringent security requirements.

Other key features include:

High Lumens in a 2M Strip Light : Based on Govee's RGBIC+ technology, a 4-in-1 chip solution, and an industry-leading 60 light beads per meter, it has a high luminosity of any 2M strip light on the market

Easy to Install and Operate : Like all Govee products, thanks to simple instructions and an intuitive app interface, users can easily install and operate

Control Up to 50 Light Segments : The product is comprised of 10 IC(Independent Control) chips and up to 50 adjustable points per meter to provide extreme control and versatility for product positioning

Over 64 Light Modes : Experience ultimate versatility and control through multiple modes of lighting effects for customizable settings such as fade, twinkle, stream, flow, and more

DreamView : To create an immersive experience for users, this strip light includes DreamView technology, allowing users to intuitively sync the light effects of this device to other Govee smart lights within the ecosystem

Spliceable: Users are able to purchase an extension kit to double the length of the strip light since it's easily spliceable

To get the full customization and functionality out of the new product, users can use Govee Home App to enjoy the ultimate personalized entertainment experience. With more than 200 preset scene modes and Govee's feature DreamView, users can easily create the most customizable entertainment space.

Prices and Availability

The LED Strip Light M1 Matter Compatible (6.56ft) is now available and retails for $59.99/£79.99 in US and UK on Govee.com and Amazon. It will be available in EU for €79.99 from May 24th on Govee.com and Amazon.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

