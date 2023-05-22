EESTech (OTC:EESH) Announces Upgrade to the OTCQB

NEW CASTLE, Del., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (OTC: EESH) -- EESTech, a specialist in the provision of reclamation and remediation services to the world's mining and minerals processing industries, today announced its company's common stock has been approved for upgraded quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective as of May 22, 2023.

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors who need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

"We are pleased to join over 900 other companies on the OTCQB, our up-listing and inclusion in the OTCQB market will ensure greater transparency for our shareholders, customers, partners and the public," said Murray Bailey, CEO of EESTech Inc. "EESTech is privileged to be upgraded to this more established marketplace along with increased accessibility to the company's information for our shareholders and clients."

About EESTech

EESTech promotes economically and environmentally sustainable technologies to the world's mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech has developed a breakthrough primary smelting technology, trademarked as the Inductosmelt Reduction Furnace (IRF), a plasma over induction furnace that will deliver a paradigm shift in how mineral oxides are smelted into metals and alloys with increased efficiencies and significantly reduced carbon footprint. EESTech's waste management solutions enable the recycling of mine site waste and process slag to recover targeted materials of value. EESTech's mineral processing capabilities reduce cost, increase productivity, reduce energy requirements, eliminate polluting leachates, transform hazardous waste liabilities into products of value with zero-waste and environmentally sustainable outcomes, reducing the carbon footprint of mineral resource processing. EESTech intends to generate its income from the sale of all recovered critical raw materials (CRM's) being sold back to the waste owner. Post process tailing are transformed into inert high grade sand products 100% owned by EESTech. Trademarked as ThermaSand and ThermaPrills, both products will be sold into high volume downstream markets. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Released for EESTech, Inc by Elocal Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "budget," "target," "aim," "strategy," "estimate," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "intend," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these, and other risk factors, is contained in EESTech's most recent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. EESTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE EESTech Inc.