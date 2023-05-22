ConagraBrands Snacks Portfolio Showcases Dynamic Range at 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo

With salty, sweet and satisfying snacking options, top-selling brands have plenty to offer

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is bringing a powerhouse line-up of snack foods and innovation to the National Confectioners Association's 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo. With one of the largest and fastest growing assortments of snack brands in the industry, Conagra's $3.1 billion1 portfolio offers craveable treats and satisfying eats for everyone. Conagra's iconic and emerging brands feature category leaders, and several breakthrough licensed partnerships. The Sweets & Snacks Expo takes place May 22-25 at Chicago's McCormick Place convention center.

"We're excited to welcome the Sweets & Snacks Expo back to our hometown of Chicago," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "The Expo is an opportunity to showcase the strength and breadth of our snacking portfolio. We have plenty to offer our customers and consumers across meat snacks, salty snacks, and sweet treats, including innovation that's sure to excite."

Conagra Brands' booth is teeming with 2023 debuts and unrivaled top-sellers from brands. Included in the Expo line-up are the following brands:

Slim Jim: From the meat stick mountaintop, here comes Slim Jim®! The undisputed #1 seller in meat sticks2 swaggers into the Expo with a bold range of sizes and flavors. Hunger is no match for the Slim Jim SAVAGE™ Size, Slim Jim's largest offering, weighing in at a meaty 3 oz. With Original, Mild and Spicy flavor varieties on the menu, this category leading innovation has seen more than $130 million in sales since its debut.3

Slim Jim's position as the #1 impulse purchase meat snack brand4 makes front end shelves a logical destination. The Slim Jim Monster Shortboi™, a .97 oz. meat stick the size of a candy bar, was specifically designed for this location. As another hunger-busting snack, the Slim Jim Original 'N Cheese Big Boss™ provides 13g of protein per pack with a Slim Jim Giant Original meat stick paired with a cheese stick.

Within Slim Jim's line-up, the unmistakable flavor of the SONIC® Chili Cheese Coney Monster Stick is uniquely satisfying. With so many spicy options, no wonder members of the Long Boi Gang frequently shout "Snap Into a Slim Jim!®"

The full Conagra meat snacks portfolio addresses a variety of consumer needs at a broad range of price points. Duke's®, America's #1 premium meat snack5, is made for those seeking a premium-ingredient, freshly crafted experience, led by the Duke's signature Shorty® Sausage. Big Mama® pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack6, satisfies hunger on-the-go with 10g of protein in a 2.4 oz. sausage format that also delivers the best value in convenience store meat snacks7.

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: DAVID® Seeds, America's # 1 seed brand8 , kicked up the heat this year with the arrival of DAVID Frank's RedHot® Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. Every bag combines DAVID's iconic sunflower seeds with the bold taste of Frank's RedHot, America's #1 selling hot sauce9.

Exciting licensing partnerships are nothing new to BiGS® Sunflower Seeds, America's #1 flavored seed brand10. Among the top sellers on the BiGS roster are BiGS Vlasic® Dill Pickle, BiGS Takis® Fuego®, and BiGS Taco Bell® Taco Supreme®.

Bagged Salty Snacks - ACT II, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Andy Capp's: When you need a ready-to-eat salty snack, Conagra's line-up earns "straight A's" with the trio of ACT II®, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® and Andy Capp's®. The top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn11, ACT II has expanded its presence in ready-to-eat popcorn with 8.5 oz. Party Size bags of Butter Lovers and Nacho Cheese. These additions follow the success of ACT II Butter Lovers 1.7oz. Both ACT II Butter Lovers® and ACT II Nacho Cheese deliver on the bold flavor that consumers know and love from ACT II.

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® popcorn continues to fuel category growth with its adored Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor. Made with "Real Simple Ingredients. Nothing Fake," Angie's is the ready-to-eat Kettle Corn leader in dollar share and dollar velocities12.

A tip of the cap for Andy Capp's, a brand that has seen more than 50% sales growth at convenience stores over the past two years, boasting the #1 selling SKU among warehouse-delivered convenience store snacks13. The line's signature staples, Hot Fries and Cheddar Fries, are now joined by two flavors of Onion Rings: Original and Hot.

Snack Pack: Snack Pack® continues to ignite fun across ready-to-eat shelf stable pudding and gels. The brand's 2023 lineup ranks as the #1 innovation platform in the category in both total dollar sales and dollar velocity14, highlighted by Snack Pack Cinnabon® layered pudding and Snack Pack STARBURST™® All Pink Juicy Gels®, the top two sellers in dollar sales across new item innovation15.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo serves as an opportunity for the Conagra Brands team to connect with customers and discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end cap and counter-top racks and displays give retailers the ability to showcase these snacks in a compelling way for their shoppers.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

