mCloud Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Market Value of Listed Securities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced it had received a written notification on May 15, 2023 (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") for the last 30 consecutive business days was below the required minimum of US$35 million for continued listing on Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

The Notification Letter is only a notification of deficiency and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of mCloud common shares. mCloud will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "MCLD." The Company's common shares are also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Notification Letter does not affect the Company's compliance status with such listing.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or November 13, 2023, to regain compliance. The letter states that Nasdaq will close the matter and provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance with rule 5550(b)(2) if at any time before November 13, 2023, the Company's MVLS closes at US$35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days.

mCloud's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter and the Company fully intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. The Company will monitor its Nasdaq listing between now and November 13, 2023, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum MVLS rule within the compliance period.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with cloud-based solutions that curb energy waste, maximize energy production, eliminate harmful emissions, and get the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's portfolio of AssetCare® solutions, mCloud enables asset owners and operators in energy- and asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, wind, and commercial facilities to use cloud-based digital twins, AI, and analytics to optimize asset performance, reliability, and sustainability. mCloud has a worldwide presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The company's common shares trade in the United States on Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. Visit mcloudcorp.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include information related to its intention and plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

