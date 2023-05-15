THE LEGEND CONTINUES… New York City's Iconic Fashion Retailer, Century 21 Re-Opens Tomorrow at its Flagship Location

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons live forever. Tomorrow - May 16, 2023 - The beloved retailer and purveyor of off-price luxury fashion is re-opening the doors of its flagship location in Manhattan's Financial District at 22 Cortlandt Street, with the support of experiences company LEGENDS. New Yorkers and tourists in-the-know can now re-discover the thrill of "the hunt" as they shop luxury fashion at Century 21's head-turning prices. Get ready to see those signature red shopping bags return…

For over 60 years, Century 21 has been striving to thrill its local and global fans with an exceptional assortment of designer brands at unbeatable prices. Forced to close during the pandemic, the family behind Century 21 was determined to bring back the legendary institution and remain true to its DNA - one synonymous with value and luxury. The re-opened Cortlandt Street location houses the four main floors of the original space, with an intentional focus on Century 21's core business - fashion. The impeccably renovated 100,000 square foot space will carry a wide-range of styles for men, women and children with new merchandise arriving weekly in apparel, footwear, outerwear, handbags, accessories and fragrance departments.

This fashion-forward revitalization welcomes back luxury designers such as Fendi, Chloe, Kenzo, Givenchy and Halston; contemporary style from brands such as ALC, Lagence, Simkhai, LoveShackFancy, Sovere, Mon Renn; streetwear and menswear from leaders including Kappa and Obey; menswear from Theory, Helmut Lang, Hugo Boss, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Corridor New York, John Elliot, Alex Mill, Ksubi, Frame, Monfrere along with a fresh spotlight on emerging and New York-based designers including : ALC, Lagence, Simkhai, LoveShackFancy, Sovere, Mon Renn

Alongside their relaunch, Century 21 unveils an updated logo, with "NYC" replacing "Department Stores" in celebration of the brand's birthplace and re-imagined flagship.

"Although the past 3 years have proven a difficult time for all, New Yorkers will always endure!" says Raymond Gindi, Century 21 Co-Chief Executive Officer. "The amount of love, passion and excitement since announcing that we are coming back has brought an energy to downtown Manhattan and we are so excited to be reopening at our original location with a focus on the designer-fashion apparel and accessories that has been a core part of our business from the start."

In celebration, Century 21 tapped NYC-based artist Timothy Goodman to create three larger than life murals using objects and words that accentuate Century 21's place in NYC''s fashion scene. Taking cues from the city's culture, boroughs, landmarks, fashion and NYC icons such as bridges, subways, taxis, music, food, accessories and of course, Century 21's iconic shopping bags,the 3 murals highlight Goodman's signature style of bold art and language.

The flagship location will be celebrating its comeback with a grand reopening ceremony at its downtown location tomorrow, May 16th beginning at 12:00 PM and will feature: prizes and giveaways from affiliated brands and downtown businesses; a runway- inspired photo booth; a personalization station for NYC themed patches and pins; Fashion illustrations from renowned artist Izak Zenou and complimentary, classic NYC treats and more.

Century 21 NYC, an icon for more than 60 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices.

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision.

Timothy Goodman is a New York based designer, illustrator, muralist and author. His art and words have populated walls, buildings, packaging, shoes, clothing, books, magazine covers and galleries all over the world for brands such as Nike, Apple, Google, MoMA, Netflix, Tiffany & Co., Samsung, Uniqlo, Target, The New Yorker and The New York Times. He's the author of Sharpie Art Workshop and the co-creator of several social experiments including the viral blog and book 40 Days of Dating (whose TV rights were optioned to Netflix) and 12 Kinds of Kindness. His first solo gallery exhibition, I'm Too Young To Not Set My Life On Fire, was on view in Manhattan in 2021. Timothy's work often discusses topics such as mental health, manhood, race, politics, heartbreak and love.

