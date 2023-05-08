World's First Xylazine ELISA by Randox Toxicology

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randox Toxicology continues to lead in new test development within the ever-changing drugs of abuse market. Their newly established ELISA test for xylazine is the first immunoassay test in the world for this drug of abuse.

Randox's newly established ELISA for xylazine is the first immunoassay test in the world for this drug of abuse.

Coming Soon to the Evidence MultiSTAT!

Designed to work across a variety of matrices including blood, urine, and oral fluid, the Evidence MultiSTAT simultaneously screens for up to 29 drugs of abuse from a single sample in less than 30 minutes.

The United States Drug Enforcement Authority (DEA) recently published a Public Safety alert about xylazine. Its primary use is as a sedative and analgesic in veterinary medicine for horses, cattle, and other large animals. However, xylazine has been reported as an adulterant in an increasing number of illicit drugs mixtures and detected in a growing number of overdose deaths in the USA, according to the DEA.

"Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier," said Administrator Milgram. "DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 States. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine."

It is commonly encountered in combination with fentanyl but has also been detected in mixtures containing cocaine, heroin, and a variety of other drugs. It is most frequently reported in combinations with two or more substances present. Because xylazine, unlike fentanyl, is not an opioid, naloxone (Narcan) does not reverse its effects. As such this dangerous combination of toxic drugs can lead to fatal accidental overdoses in users.

With over 35 years' experience in the diagnostic market, Randox Toxicology is dedicated to advancing forensic, clinical and workplace toxicology. Placing a heavy focus on new product R&D has led to the development of technology at the forefront of advanced global diagnostics. A market leader in the development of new assays and technology in the field of toxicology, Randox aims to minimise laboratory workflow constraints whilst maximising the scope of quality drug detection. With the world's largest toxicology test menu, screening for over 600 drugs and drug metabolites, their range of versatile analysers provide toxicology solutions for both high and low throughput laboratories.

