The WNET Group Tackles Senior Isolation in Statewide Initiative "Aging Together in New York"

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group is shining a light on the contributions of older adults as part of a statewide initiative – Aging Together in New York – with special programming and community engagement efforts throughout the month of May. The goal is to combat isolation among seniors by helping them, family members and community supporters find resources to stay connected.

New York has the fourth-largest population of older adults (65+) in the United States – 16% of the population. Working in collaboration with the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and with the New York State Education Department (NYSED), THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and public broadcasters throughout New York State will draw attention to the value of older adults and build resilience among them through new documentaries, radio, streaming, social media, virtual events, and more engaging content.

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the senior community hard, resulting in lingering social isolation and loneliness. The WNET Group is determined to provide seniors with a helping hand to gain back their social connections and help boost their mental health," said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group.

Special primetime programming will include Young@Heart's 40th Anniversary Show, a one-hour broadcast that introduces audiences to the world's "oldest" rockers: the Young@Heart Chorus. The troupe, whose members are in their seventies and older, celebrate their 40th anniversary live on stage, paying tribute to members who have passed with songs by Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Sonic Youth, and more. Young@Heart's 40th Anniversary Show airs Sunday, 5/14 at 7 p.m. on THIRTEEN; Thursday, 5/18 at 10 p.m. on WLIW21 . Young@Heart: Strong in Song ( Wednesday, 5/24 at 10:30 p.m. on WLIW21; Thursday, 5/25 at 10:30 p.m. on THIRTEEN ) profiles members whose commitment to performing trumps all.

The WNET Group will host a virtual, statewide film screening of Young@Heart's 40th Anniversary Show on Tuesday, May 9, from 7-8:30pm ET. The event will include a conversation between Greg Olsen, Director of NYSOFA; Bob Cilman, director, Young@Heart Chorus; Shirley Stevens, member, Young@Heart Chorus; and additional thought leaders on senior isolation and senior creativity. Click this link to register for the event.

Additionally, Sages of Aging ( Thursday, 5/18 at 10 p.m. on THIRTEEN ) imparts new ways of thinking about aging from innovative and impassioned experts in the fields of longevity, health and medicine; Lives Well Lived ( Monday, 5/15 at 10 p.m. on WLIW21 ) celebrates the wisdom of people 75-100 and reveals their secrets to a meaningful life; and Death is But a Dream ( Monday, 5/22 at 10 p.m. on WLIW21) uses studies from a research team in Buffalo, New York, to uncover why dying is relevant and has been misunderstood. All programs can be livestreamed at time of air at thirteen.org/live and wliw.org/live (check local listings).

Weeknightly newsmagazine MetroFocus presents a series of local stories about aging and senior living both during May and throughout the rest of the year. Profiles include Enoteca Maria, a Staten Island restaurant that brings in grandmothers of all nationalities to prepare specialties for their menu; and ElliQ, an in-home technology that can engage in conversation, play games, and suggest healthier habits and stress-relief techniques. MetroFocus airs weeknights at 5pm and 7pm on WLIW21; 5:30pm on NJ PBS and 6pm on THIRTEEN. Segments may also be viewed on MetroFocus.org, and can be heard weeknights at 11pm on WLIW-FM.

Throughout May, Neal Shapiro and WLIW General Manager Diane Masciale will host short highlights that shine a light on the contributions of older adults on THIRTEEN and WLIW21.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "The health effects of social isolation… increases heart disease and even earlier onset of dementia. Thankfully there are many resources available to help to connect older adults through technology and other innovations. I look forward to joining PBS stations across New York State in the conversation about these important solutions."

Programming related to Aging Together in New York is funded by the New York State Education Department (NYSED). The initiative will continue through the end of 2023.

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) improves access to, and availability of, appropriate and cost-effective non-medical support services for older individuals to maximize their ability to age in their community and avoid higher levels of care and publicly financed care. NYSOFA achieves this through a network of 59 area agencies on aging. To learn more about aging services resources, visit aging.ny.gov. To connect with local assistance, call the statewide New York Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871. Connect with the New York State Office for the Aging on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @NYSAGING.

