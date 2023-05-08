Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

S&W Seed Company to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

Conference call to be conducted on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing....
S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)(PRNewswire)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/WwVo3z08AJe.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 6401214. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/WwVo3z08AJe for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Mark Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 593-3570

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com

sanw@lythampartners.com


www.lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-may-11-2023-301817911.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.