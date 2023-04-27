Autel Energy Provides More Power for More Fleets at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo

Autel Energy to share charging technologies that advance EV fleet operations

EV charging brand offers sustainable and reliable fleet transportation

Charging solutions address EV operating concerns, such as range anxiety and cost

California fleets are encouraged to explore Autel Energy's charging opportunities

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses transitioning to or starting an all-electric fleet lineup, social and environmental sustainability goals can be achieved; however, this may lead to range anxiety and delivery reliability hesitation. Autel Energy, the leading provider of residential and commercial electric vehicle chargers, is solving these dilemmas with its innovative charging technologies and dependable energy resources. To highlight its EV infrastructure solutions for commercial fleets, Autel Energy will showcase its products at the 2023 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Anaheim, California.

Autel Energy makes it easy for businesses to take advantage of electric vehicle commercial transportation, providing a reliable and efficient way to charge fleets with portable chargers. (PRNewswire)

Fleet operators and managers attending the ACT Expo presented at the Anaheim Convention Center from May 1-4 are invited to visit Autel Energy at Booth 7603. The brand will display its suite of chargers, including the recently unveiled Autel MaxiCharger DC Compact Mobile, which debuted at the 2023 New York International Auto Show in April. Autel Energy will be available to present its EV solutions for fleets and supply resources to streamline the transition to electric vehicle mobility.

"As we focus on improving the charging infrastructure for everyday consumers, we must not overlook the use and advancement of EVs in business settings, particularly within fleet operations. Portable chargers are convenient, allow for greater flexibility, and can be used in a variety of locations to ensure commercial fleets are meeting deadlines and advancing clean and sustainable transportation. With portable chargers, fleet operators can provide customers with the same service level they expect from traditional mobility options," said John Thomas, chief operating officer at Autel Energy.

Autel Energy makes it easy for businesses to take advantage of electric vehicle commercial transportation, providing a reliable and efficient way to charge fleets with portable chargers. These chargers are designed to curb EV charging complications, allowing operators to confidently deploy electric fleet vehicles and promote a greener mode of transportation. The technology by Autel Energy reduces operational costs, lowers vehicle carbon footprints and optimizes efficiency through innovative energy management.

Autel Energy offers a wide selection of products to satisfy any charging requirement, ranging from AC (Level 2) residential and commercial chargers to bi-directional DC vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3), and digital energy management tools like ChargeCloud, the only comprehensive charging cloud solution available. These solutions are designed to guarantee dependability, quality, and improved EV experiences while supporting grid stability and pushing the boundaries of EV mobility.

More information about Autel Energy is available at https://autelenergy.us/.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 720kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autel Energy