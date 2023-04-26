VeriSIM Life Partners with Clarivate to Help Researchers Accelerate and De-Risk Drug Development

Partnership will improve pre-clinical success rates by leveraging VeriSIM's AI drug decision engine and R&D drug discovery intelligence platform from Clarivate

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriSIM Life (VeriSIM) www.verisimlife.com, the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, unique R&D decisions de-risker for breakthrough drug development, today announced a partnership with Clarivate www.clarivate.com, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust.

This collaboration combines VeriSIM Life's unique approach to helping researchers make early and accurate predictions about compound safety and efficacy with Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence™ by Clarivate, a leading source of pharma and drug research and development intelligence. Together these solutions will provide pharmaceutical and biotech companies with R&D insights to de-risk and accelerate drug discovery and avoid late-stage failures during clinical trials.

Researchers will benefit from VeriSIM Life's BIOiSIM ® platform, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with mechanistic modeling to make early and accurate predictions about compound safety and efficacy. In addition, VeriSIM Life's unique Translational Index™ technology can help determine which candidate is superior to others using hybrid AI technology, informing key stage-gate decisions and improving pre-clinical success rates.

"This collaboration will enable Clarivate customers to access VeriSIM's powerful virtual drug development engine and deep expertise with our biosystem simulations," said Dr. Jo Varshney, CEO of VeriSIM Life. "Our goal is to help our clients bring their therapies from bench to bedside faster and more efficiently. Partnering with Clarivate will allow life sciences companies to accomplish that objective by accessing world-class capabilities that provide researchers with the intelligence they need to develop treatments that improve patient lives."

"Clarivate is committed to making life science intelligence universal and actionable," said Gavin Coney, Vice President, Partnerships at Clarivate. "Working with the combination of Clarivate and VeriSIM Life will allow companies to benefit by gaining additional and valuable insights that can reduce risk, provide them with information to make more informed decisions with extraordinary accuracy, and bridge the translational gap between pre-clinical and clinical research. Ultimately, this partnership can bring life-saving treatments to patients more quickly."

