Ohio Locking Pill Bottle Project Demonstrates Significant Benefits to Patients in Recovery

Locking Bottles Proven to Reduce the Top Three Patient Barriers to Enrollment in Cost Saving MAT/MOUD Therapy

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Rx LLC, a Caring Closures International Company, today announced clinical findings that locking pill bottles reduce the top three barriers to patient enrollment in medication-assisted treatment (MAT) or medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) therapy.

According to prior studies, patient enrollment in these programs as a component of recovery treatment generates not only substantial outcome improvements, but also reductions in overall cost of care, including a 74% 12-month reduction in acute care resource utilization according to a prior study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

"Locking vial dispensing enables patients in recovery to enroll in MAT or MOUD with peace of mind," said Milton Cohen, President & CEO of Safe Rx and parent company Caring Closures. "We can now stack the deck in favor of recovery patients while saving significant public dollars with an evidence-based solution," he added.

Clinical testing in the program was financed and led by the Union County Drug Overdose Prevention Coalition (DOPC), in partnership with prescribers, dispensing pharmacies, and participating patients. Results showed substantial reductions in both diversion and the top three barriers to patient enrollment: stigma, accessibility, and medication safety. In the latter category, 0% of locking bottle patients reported missing medication compared to 39% of patients reporting missing medication prior to locking bottle use. Initial study results had previously been reported in Pharmacy Times and Becker's Hospital Review.

Several additional clinical tests are testing locking bottle dispensing for controlled substances beyond MAT/MOUD. These additional tests are scheduled to conclude over the next fifteen months, with the results expected to lead to broader reimbursement for dispensing pharmacies.

