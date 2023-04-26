iHerb Announces Launch of its Wellness Experts Library

The eCommerce platform doubles down on its commitment to providing customers with valuable wellness resources and advancing personal health

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a leading global eCommerce platform dedicated to health and wellness has announced the launch of its Wellness Experts , easily accessible via the brand's blog . Launched in 2017, the iHerb blog is the go-to guide featuring educational content from credentialed contributors on what's new and next for living well. It has over 1,500 articles from over 100 credentialed contributors. Wellness Experts is designed as a tool to easily navigate helpful health and wellness tips and resources, according to expert and specialty.

iHerb's Wellness Experts library features Dr. Michael Murray, one of the world's leading authorities on natural medicine, serving as iHerb's Chief Scientific Advisor. (PRNewswire)

Professionally translated into 14 languages and having generated over 10 million visitors in 2022 alone, the iHerb blog is an excellent resource for all things health and wellness. Now, iHerb's collection of Wellness Experts categorizes this valuable guidance, searchable by expert and area of expertise, to help consumers on their unique wellness journeys. The iHerb blog makes it easier than ever for consumers to enhance and feel empowered to make informed decisions about their mental and physical wellbeing.

Customers and wellness enthusiasts are able to sift through a variety of diverse professionals, covering topics across wellness, fitness, nutrition, and beauty. Credentialed contributors include Doctors of Medicine, Naturopathic doctors, Registered Dietitians, Certified Strength Conditioning Specialists, and more. One of the featured physicians is Dr. Michael Murray, considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural medicine, who serves as iHerb's Chief Scientific Advisor.

"I am honored to be a part of iHerb's collection of Wellness Experts, a comprehensive resource, specifically designed to provide actionable, science-based insights to help put people in the driver's seat when it comes to their daily wellness," says Dr. Murray. "By leveraging iHerb's vast database of expert-backed insights, we can help empower people to be champions of their own health and live their best and healthiest lives."

For more healthy living guidance from iHerb's team of health expert contributors visit www.iherb.com/blog and their full list of Wellness Experts at www.iherb.com/contributor .

