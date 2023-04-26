ARUBAN CARMELITA HAYNES CREATES ONE HAPPY ISLAND ON VOICES FOR HUMANITY

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY—the weekly series presenting heroic changemakers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities—announces a new episode featuring Carmelita Haynes, premiering April 26, 2023.

Carmelita Haynes leads a movement to fight moral decay and uplift all Arubans throughout the island. (PRNewswire)

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Look beyond Aruba's sparkling blue waters and shimmering white sands, look behind the veneer of paradise and you find a troubled island nation. Skyrocketing illegal drug trafficking and abuse have given rise to broken families, criminal gangs and murder. Carmelita Haynes, a former member of Aruba's Parliament, is leading a movement to restore moral values and bring true happiness to her island.

ABOUT CARMELITA HAYNES

Born in Aruba as the seventh child in a family of 15, Carmelita Haynes took on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings while still a child herself. Growing up, the importance of education was instilled in her by her parents. She went on to graduate from teachers college and take her place in the classroom. Still, she wanted to have a greater impact on her fellow islanders and so transitioned from teacher to parliamentarian.

Alarmed by the violence and deterioration of morals wrought by illegal drugs, Carmelita found the solution in the book The Way to Happiness. Driven to uplift her community, Carmelita brings the lessons of The Way to Happiness to schools, local organizations and neighborhoods across Aruba—resulting in a nearly 50 percent drop in crime. Today, she continues to educate and motivate citizens throughout the island. Carmelita Haynes is the president of the Help Our People Excel (H.O.P.Ex.) Foundation.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT: Media Relations, info@scnmedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International