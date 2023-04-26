Angeles Investments Named a Greenwich Quality Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investments, a multi-asset investment management firm with approximately $6 billion in discretionary assets and $32 billion in consulting assets, has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a recipient of a Greenwich Quality Leader Award for 2022, marking the firm's sixth consecutive year achieving this accolade.

Coalition Greenwich, a global division of CRISIL that provides strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, seeks to identify firms that distinguish themselves from competitors by delivering superior levels of client service to help institutions achieve their investment goals and objectives.

Research study results identified Angeles as a leader across several key categories supporting client investment needs, including communication of philosophy and beliefs; offering innovative ideas; credibility with investment committees; satisfaction with managers recommended; timeliness in providing written info and reports; responsiveness to requests, and more.

"For over twenty years, Angeles has focused on delivering the best client service and driving the best possible investment outcomes to help our clients further their missions and impact on the world," said Howard Perlow, Co-Founder of Angeles. "We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our excellence across these important aspects of managing institutional capital. The intellect, diligence, and commitment of our Investment Officers, Chief Investment Officer, and investment teams are second to none in the business. I am grateful for the trust and partnership from our clients, some of the best institutions in the world."

Coalition Greenwich's 51st annual U.S. Institutional Investors research included voluntary responses from 727 individuals from 590 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States, including corporate, public, union and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million.1

About Angeles

Angeles Investments is an investment management firm that serves as the Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) for institutions and nonprofits, including higher education, independent schools, and corporations, and advises distinguished investors through its wealth management platform. As fiduciaries, we are dedicated to creating the best outcomes for our clients through asset allocation and high conviction investments across alternative and traditional asset classes delivered through a full-service investment office. Angeles was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with offices in New York City, Chicago, and Houston. https://www.angelesinvestments.com/

1 The study included 14 Angeles' client respondents. Angeles does not pay to have its clients participate in the study. The results may not be representative of any one client's experience because the results represent an average of all of the experiences of responding clients only.

