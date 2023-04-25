New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Keynote Speaker at Class Action Money & Ethics Conference

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Group, Inc., a leading law and business publisher, is pleased to announce U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be the luncheon speaker at the 7th Annual Class Action Money & Ethics Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Midtown Manhattan. Sen. Gillibrand will be interviewed by Gina Passarella, Editor-in-Chief, ALM.

Since she was first elected to Congress in 2006, Sen. Gillibrand has been a leader on some of the toughest fights in Washington. After a nearly decade-long fight against the epidemic of sexual assault in the military, she led the passage of critical reforms to the military justice system. She chairs the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, and serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Agriculture Committee, and Senate Aging Committee.

"Kirsten Gillibrand is noted for her work in both Houses of Congress. We are thrilled she could take time from her busy schedule to be a part of this year's conference," said conference chair and sponsor Owen Ellsworth, Managing Director, Citi Global Wealth at Work.

Senator Gillibrand will be interviewed by ALM's Editor-in-Chief, Gina Passarella. Ms. Passarella, an Emmy award-winning journalist, oversees the editorial strategy and product development for The American Lawyer, Law.com International, Law.com Pro, Corporate Counsel, Legaltech News, The National Law Journal and China Law & Practice. She has covered the legal industry for nearly two decades, focusing on the business of law, client relationships, innovation in the legal industry, and mental health and well-being.

This year's agenda centers on emerging areas of class action issues and proceedings, including, a State of the Industry Class Action Review led by Duane Morris' Gerald L. Maatman, Jr. and Jennifer Riley. Additional sessions include Gender Based Discrimination and Pay Inequality, Litigating ESG Consumer Class Actions, and a panel on Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention. Speaker biographies and this year's complete agenda are available at www.classactionconference.com.

To register for the in-person event, please visit www.classactionconference.com. A limited number of sponsorships are available, and anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should contact Bernard Toliver at bernard@beardgroup.com.

