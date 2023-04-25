Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) announces launch of fourth data centre in Inzai

Colt DCS extends its presence in Chiba, Japan

INZAI, Japan, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has today announced the commencement of construction of its fourth major data centre in Inzai City, Japan. Inzai City is located in the Chiba Prefecture, north-east of Tokyo, Japan. This region is one of the most competitive areas of data centre real estate for enterprise, research, and technology customers.

Colt DCS' Inzai 4 Data Centre has been designed to meet the needs of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises that require scalable infrastructure. The site is located 600m from Colt Data Centre Services' existing Inzai Campus and forms its fourth development in Inzai. This addition marks a further milestone in the company's implementation of its global expansion strategy.

Inzai 4 represents the second development under the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui following the announcement of the grand opening of the first development in Osaka Keihanna in March 2023. Colt DCS was appointed by the joint venture as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, operations and customer service management for the venture.

The design of the Inzai 4 Data Centre will build on Colt DCS' key learnings as a long-time provider in the Japanese market, since 2001. It has a site area of 8,747m2 and a designed capacity of approximately 20MW and is already 100% pre-let. The combined IT capacity of the extended Inzai campus is nearly 70MW.

Inzai 4 is an attractive proposition for customers. The data centre facility is located in an area with resilient fibre and connectivity solutions, a strong bedrock and a very low risk of natural disaster. It is easily accessible for customers and is located within close proximity to the three other Inzai data centres and Chiba New Town train station. Inzai 4 is approximately 30 minutes from Narita International Airport and 35 minutes from Tokyo by express train. The new data centre is expected to provide employment opportunities for 50 ~ 60 people.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO Colt DCS said: "Colt DCS' latest expansion within Inzai City is part of our long-term strategy to provide scalable growth for our customers with refined data centre design and proven experience. We are trusted by our customers to effectively build their digital infrastructure, as well as manage and operate their data centre with their scalability needs in mind.

We see this as an exciting opportunity to deepen our digital footprint and increase our IT capacity within the region. Colt DCS' customer-centricity has always been at the heart of our operations and growth strategy, and we look forward to continuing our ethos with Inzai 4 –the fifth hyperscale data centre Colt DCS has built in Japan."

Takashi Nakai, General Manager of the Financial Business Division of Mitsui & Co. said: "The launch of Inzai 4 is testament to the service and operation that Colt DCS offer, and highlights them as a trusted data centre operator. We're delighted that our partnership with Fidelity Investments encompasses the launch of Inzai 4, and we're excited to see how this new hyperscale data centre can help to further serve the data centre needs of businesses worldwide."

Ellen Hall, Fidelity's Head of Direct Real Estate said: "The announcement of Inzai 4 is a prime example of our strong partnership with Mitsui and Colt DCS. The new data centre is a great opportunity for Colt DCS to extend their reach within Japan as well as the wider APAC region. We are proud to be working on such an exciting and expansive project within the market."

The first phase of the Inzai 4 Data Centre is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) provides true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery, and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 15 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our Hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data centre operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, alongside our sister company we are committed to achieving global net zero emissions for our own operations by 2045.

