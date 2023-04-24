NASHVILLE PLASTIC SURGEON MELINDA HAWS, MD, NAMED NEW PRESIDENT OF THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY

Aesthetic Society Board Members Elected at The Aesthetic Meeting 2023 in Miami Beach

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society announced the election of Melinda Haws, MD a plastic surgeon practicing in Nashville, TN as the new President of the 2,600 Active Member organization dedicated to aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Haws' leadership team will focus on advancing The Aesthetic Society's technology strategy and expanding membership and positioning the society for the future.

The Aesthetic Society (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to serve as President of this well-loved organization with a long history of dedicated membership and partners," says Dr. Haws. "My goal in leading The Aesthetic Society is to build on the achievements of the past 55 years and maintain the high level of standards we are known for in education and patient safety in aesthetic surgery. I plan to expand our membership and accelerate our impact in the technology space as well as bring you a meeting not to be missed in Vancouver 2024."

Dr. Melinda Haws is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. She received her medical degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in 1991. In her training, Dr. Haws completed a six-year combined general surgery/plastic surgery residency at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, Illinois. She then went to Nashville for a six-month breast and aesthetic fellowship with Nashville Plastic Surgery. After working as an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Dr. Haws returned to Nashville in the spring of 2002 to join her best friend, Dr. Mary Gingrass, in practice and The Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville. Dr. Melinda Haws' practice specializes in breast enhancement and body contouring.

Other newly named Aesthetic Society officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-Elect: Kiya Movassaghi, MD, FACS has been a member of the Society since 2006. Based in Eugene, OR, Dr. Movassaghi came to Eugene in 2002 after 14 years in Boston where he completed his medical and surgical training at Harvard Medical School. His practice focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. A 1995 graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Movassaghi completed a three-year plastic surgery residency at the Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Program. Prior to that training, he completed a residency in general surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School. He also received his DMD at Harvard Dental School, where he graduated magna cum laude. He followed this degree with a residency in maxillofacial surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Movassaghi is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University's School of Medicine in Portland. He is well versed in the latest techniques including Laser and Endoscopic Procedures with minimal scars and has authored numerous publications in leading scientific and plastic surgery journals.

Vice President: Tracy Pfeifer, MD Dr. Tracy Pfeifer is a double board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic plastic surgery. She opened her Upper East Side Park Avenue practice, now on 5th Avenue, in 1999, fulfilling her dream of a boutique aesthetic surgery practice delivering personalized care and exceptional results, in order to help women, feel their very best. Dr. Pfeifer was thrilled to open her second office location in the Hamptons in 2011.

Treasurer: Jamil Ahmad, MD is a plastic surgeon and the Director of Research and Education at The Plastic Surgery Clinic. Dr. Ahmad is known for his natural results after cosmetic surgery and is sought after for his expertise in rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation procedures, breast surgery, abdominoplasty, body contouring after weight loss, liposuction, fat transfer, and revisional aesthetic surgery. Dr. Ahmad is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada and enjoys privileges at the University Health Network, as well as Women's College Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Ahmad is the only plastic surgeon in Canada to complete his plastic surgery residency training at the world renowned, Department of Plastic Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. In addition, he completed a fellowship in breast reconstruction at the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto.

Secretary: Nolan Karp, MD

Dr. Karp is a Professor of Plastic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Vice Chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery. He is the Chief of Plastic Surgery at NYU-Tisch Hospital and directs the Breast Service. He is committed to education and has been involved in training residents for his entire career. He is also a Director for the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has served may roles with The Aesthetic Society over the last 20 years including Program Chair for the Annual Meeting, Chair of Finance and Investment, Chair of the Aesthetic One Committee, Chair of the Resident's Business Meeting, and Member-at-Large on the Board of both The Aesthetic Society and ASERF. Dr. Karp specializes in breast and body contouring plastic surgery.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 Active members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

