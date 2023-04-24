IT'S ON DON: THIS CINCO DE MAYO, TEQUILA DON JULIO DROPS $500,000 WORTH OF "DON JULIO CINCOS" TO CELEBRATE

The Tequila Don Julio "ATM" (Automated Tequila Machine) also returns to dispense Don Julio Cincos IRL in New York City!

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Cinco de Mayo celebration is never complete without delicious tequila, so leave it to Tequila Don Julio, Mexico's original luxury tequila, to make it easier than ever to celebrate! Returning for the third consecutive year, Tequila Don Julio is making its biggest drop yet with 100,000 Don Julio Cincos† (worth $500,000). Don Julio Cincos are digital and physical/paper vouchers that each unlock $5 for people to spend at a local bar or restaurant of their choice in celebration of the spirited holiday‡.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9162651-tequila-don-julio-celebrates-cinco-de-mayo/

†Total includes both digital & physical/paper Don Julio Cincos. Physical/paper Don Julio Cincos available in limited quantity & only at "ATM" in NYC on 5/5.

‡Spending at local bar/restaurant is SUGGESTED and not required.

"When you are enjoying Tequila Don Julio, you are relishing in genuine moments of celebration with those closest to you, and Cinco de Mayo offers the perfect occasion to do just that," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "Back by popular demand, we hope the Don Julio Cincos help people celebrate with a delicious margarita on us, while also supporting their favorite bar and restaurant establishments."

With the largest amount of Don Julio Cincos available this year, here are all the ways you can secure one to celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

Tune into @DonJulioTequila on Instagram: From May 1-7 , Tequila Don Julio will announce on Instagram Stories when digital Don Julio Cincos will be available to be won each day. Each Don Julio Cinco may be redeemed for $5 to a Venmo• account, to use at a local bar, restaurant or liquor store of their choice.‡ Participants can enter (and win) once daily over the seven marvelous days to collect a digital Don Julio Cinco and get the chance to win a grand total of $35 to put towards their Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

ΩFree Instagram account required. Don Julio Cinco Program is not sponsored by Meta Platforms, Inc./Instagram.

•Don Julio Cinco Program is not sponsored by PayPal, Inc./Venmo.

‡Spending at local bar/restaurant is SUGGESTED and not required.

Stop by the Tequila Don Julio "Automated Tequila Machine" (ATM)*: New Yorkers can visit the Tequila Don Julio ATM at 182 Lafayette Street, New York, NY on Cinco de Mayo ( May 5 ) where they can win up to 10 physical/paper Don Julio Cincos (worth $50 ).** A limited amount of Don Julio Cincos will be available to be won and each one dispensed from the Tequila Don Julio ATM features a special QR Code and PIN that can be redeemed to their Venmo account.

*Does not dispense currency or tequila.

**Compatible mobile device required to use "ATM" for a chance to win Don Julio Cincos.

Visit a local bar or restaurant: If you find yourself sipping on a delicious margarita between May 1-7 at participating establishments nationwide, be on the lookout for the Don Julio Cinco on special drink coasters for the chance to redeem $5 to their Venmo account each day (while supplies last).

The Don Julio Cinco is beautifully designed by Mexican Artist Claudio Limón and inspired by the brand's Mexican heritage. As a native of Jalisco, Mexico, where the brand was born, Claudio has been a longtime partner of Tequila Don Julio, having created stunning murals at the brand's distillery over the years. His designs for this year's iteration of the Don Julio Cinco will also be featured at the Tequila Don Julio ATM activation in New York City.

For those who prefer to celebrate Cinco de Mayo from the comfort of their own home, the Don Julio Cinco could also be used towards a purchase of a bottle of Tequila Don Julio Blanco that's perfect for making a luxuriously delicious margarita, the quintessential cocktail of Cinco de Mayo.

SIGNATURE TEQUILA DON JULIO MARGARITA

Ingredients: 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

5 oz Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime zest and sea salt Preparation: Prepare a rocks glass with a salt rim

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake passionately

Strain into the glass over ice

Garnish with lime zest

Tequila Don Julio encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. For more information on the Don Julio Cinco and official rules for the online sweepstakes for a chance to win digital Don Julio Cincos & ATM activation for a chance to win physical/paper (including odds of winning and additional restrictions), please visit https://cinco.donjulio.com starting May 1.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21+ and U.S. resident to participate. Mobile device with SMS messaging capability, e-mail address & U.S.-based bank account required. For both entry and prize redemption: Msg & data rates may apply; other charges may also apply. Don Julio Cinco must be redeemed by 5/7/2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. Allow 24 hours after redemption to receive $5 deposit in Venmo account.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Juliotequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

View original content:

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio